Leah Millis / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis? TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Joshua Roberts / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump departs after attending the "White House Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment to Combat Homelessness, Violence, & Substance Abuse" at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts?