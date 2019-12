Hannah Mckay / Reuters Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester City - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 15, 2019 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

China’s Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor @MesutOzil1088 and @Arsenal ’s games all season long, but the truth will prevail. The CCP can’t hide its gross #HumanRights violations perpetrated against Uighurs and other religious faiths from the world.