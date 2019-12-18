[화보] 로이터가 선정한 2019년 올해의 사진 100장

GLOBAL-POY/ Ivan Alvarado / Reuters A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Quarter Final - France v United States - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - June 28, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Research technician Danielle Lasseigne cuts a Pseudodiploria strigosa coral with a steel chisel to remove the portion of the animal being killed by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) near the University of the Virgin Islands campus in St Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. Reuters Photographer Benoit Tessier: "I was covering Vivendi's AGM when I was directed to Notre Dame because it was on fire. When I arrived, this was the first image I saw Ð the cathedral going up in smoke. I could not have imagined the fire would be so big or spread so quickly. It is difficult to find your way on the crowded sidewalks around the cathedral. This image was taken with a 24-70 mm lens at about 400m from the scene.Thousands of Parisians and tourists from around the world, came to see the fire with their own eyes. I remember two emotional young women in shock standing next to me. We couldn't even imagine the damage inside at that stage. The phone network was saturated and sending a photo was a nightmare. It was an urban landscape that was being transformed by this partial destruction. A symbol burned that day." REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Reuters Photographer Carlos Barria: "During the G7 meeting in France the leaders, with their spouses, gathered for the traditional family photo. As a member of the White House press pool, I travelled with President Trump to document his every move. I focused my lens on President Trump, while also keeping an eye on the First Lady. ItÕs a fast photo opportunity so I was filing directly from my camera Ð sending pictures instantaneously, like live TV. As I was focused on Trump, I could see in the corner of my frame that Melania Trump had a spontaneous and fleeting interaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It happened so quickly it was almost imperceptible. I stopped and looked at my camera screen and thatÕs when I saw it. I sent it to the editor, who also saw its potential and sent it out quickly.Minutes after the event ended, people were already retweeting the image and creating memes. It underscores how even in a crowd of photographers focused on the same subjects, there are opportunities to capture something unique, and potentially viral." REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

ATTENTION EDITORS - SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria lie in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, U.S., April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 23, 2019. Reuters Photographer Andres Martinez Casares: "When Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere pulled a pistol and started shooting outside the Haitian parliament to disperse who he described as 'violent militants,' I was prepared. Earlier another senator was seen with a pistol in his hand when confronted by angry opposition protesters as he arrived at the parliament. We decided to go and get our bulletproof vests and helmets. The situation was turning dangerous. When Fethiere shot into the air and at the ground, an Associated Press photographer and a security guard were injured. Fethiere later told a local radio station he was acting in self-defence. This picture captures the moment when protesters and journalists scrambled to get out of the line of fire as Fethiere fired several shots after getting out of his car in the parliament's parking lot in Port-au-Prince. The shooting only lasted two or three seconds. I took my pictures super-fast. This image shows the senator grimacing at the sound of the gun as he fires, while protesters and journalists bump into each other as they flee. The weapon is clearly visible against a clear blue sky. An AP photographer Dieu Nalio Chery was left behind, injured in the jaw. I saw Chery coming towards me, calling to me and pointing to his chin. At first, I could not see anything. Then I saw blood. I got out a bandage from my pouch and stopped the bleeding. A doctor came and checked Chery out and he was taken off for treatment." REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Luis Alejandro, 26, an opposition demonstrator, is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard (GNB) vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves after the Friday prayers at Hagley Park outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. Reuters Photographer Toby Melville: ''I took this photograph during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official tour in southern Africa, across a courtyard balcony as they met Nobel-prize-winning civil rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Though Tutu is not in this frame, the presence of this magnetic personality I think put both Meghan and Harry at ease. Technically the image is helped by the bright sunlight which bounced around the white courtyard walls and lifted the details in Archie and Meghan's facial features, particularly in Meghan's eyes, and made the photograph more arresting. This was the first "public" outing of Archie since pooled photos were taken of him two days after he was born. Harry and Meghan tread a fine line trying to keep their personal life private while using the press to promote their causes. They had choreographed exactly when they wanted their son to be filmed and photographed on this tour. Unlike some of the other British Royal Family tours, direct access and interaction with Harry and Meghan is more limited. In part, I think it is due to the early stage of their relationship and the unpredictability of having a five-month-old child in tow, but also it is because of Harry and Meghan's prickly relationship with some of the media." REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

A dead red-tailed monkey hangs by its tail above the ground, in order to keep it away from ants, in the forest near the city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 5, 2019. Reuters Photographer Thomas Nicolon: "I slept overnight with the poachers in the forest. The sun had risen above the canopy, there was still fog over the river and the hunters packing their dugout canoes ready to leave. That day we would go back to the city of Mbandaka after spending four days in the rainforest hunting bushmeat. The monkey that had been killed the day before was hanging from a tree above the water, in order to prevent ants from eating it. Its baby had been crying all night. They would eat it a few hours later. I grabbed my camera and got closer to the dead monkey. I wanted to show the crude reality of hunting. Hours earlier the monkey was swinging from branch to branch, high up in the trees, a symbol of CongoÕs rich biodiversity. But by morning it was just flesh. It had been disemboweled, and it was now a symbol of Congo's empty forests." REUTERS/Thomas Nicolon/File Photo

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Security officials stand next to the dead bodies after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019.

People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, January 15, 2019. Reuters Photographer Baz Ratner: "I dumped my motorbike next to the front gate of the upmarket Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi. I entered the first building with armed police. A boobytrap hand grenade rolled out from behind a door. Luckily it did not explode. KenyaÕs paramilitary General Services Unit ran in through the front gate and I ran with them to the second building. The GSU started to help civilians from the first floor to safety. While the GSU was escorting one of these groups, Officer Ali Kombo formed a line of civilians behind him. When he got in front of the hotel, he pointed his rifle at the hotel where the militants were holed up. I positioned myself between the group and a wall and took a few pictures. His face would later be splashed all over local media, making him a national hero. I managed to stay inside the building even though other journalists were cleared out. There were a few foreign security operators wearing body armour Ð and so was I Ð so maybe I blended in. If someone agreed to speak to a journalist, I'd call the office and let them do the interview. I also collected phone numbers we were able to use later to reconstruct the attack. People were speaking freely to me because I had a spare battery pack, and everyone needed to charge their phones Ð including the police. It took all night to free the trapped civilians." REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

A boy waits with his mother as they queue with others for humanitarian and medical help after leaving Baghouz, the last stronghold of the Islamic State caliphate, in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

A Turkana tribeswoman reacts after an accidental fire on a shelter in Turkana settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match, September 23, 2018. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. "A woman is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," she said. REUTERS/Yue Wu/File Photo

Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Wounded Palestinian boy Mohammad An-Najjar, 12, is evacuated during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories, January 11, 2019. Reuters Photographer Ibraheem Abu Mustafa: "Two weeks after a tear gas canister struck Mohammad An-Najjar's right eye during a Gaza border protest, the 12-year-old boy learned he will never see through it again. The doctor who treated him said his retina was damaged beyond repair in the incident, the aftermath of which I captured on camera. It had been one of the quietest weeks in nine months of Gaza border protests, when Najjar and his friends went to their nearest border protest site

GLOBAL-POY/ Ivan Alvarado / Reuters A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Hannah Mckay / Reuters WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Khalil Ashawi / Reuters Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters A frog is pictured on the leaf of a lotus after the rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters A man jumps off the Tower Bridge in London, Britain, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Loren Elliott / Reuters A destroyed house is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Benoit Tessier / Reuters Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, France, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Carlos Jasso / Reuters Dakar Rally - 2019 Peru Dakar Rally - Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru - January 8, 2019 X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during the race. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/SPORTS Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole to win the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson SEARCH "POY SPORTS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

GLOBAL-POY/ Stefan Wermuth / Reuters Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Women's Duet Free Preliminary - Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea - July 16, 2019. Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Toby Melville / Reuters British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Stephanie Keith / Reuters A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, New York, U.S. April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at an inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in Brasilia, Brazil February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Khalil Ashawi / Reuters Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Alexandros Avramidis / Reuters A riot police officer hits a migrant as migrants and refugees argue with riot police officers next to a camp in the town of Diavata in northern Greece, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Khaled Abdullah / Reuters Fatima Ibrahim Hadi, 12, who is malnourished and weighs just 10kg, sits on a bed at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Willy Kurniawan / Reuters Orangutans gather as smoke covers Salat Island which is used by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) as a pre-release island for orangutans, in Pulang Pisau regency near Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Ronen Zvulun / Reuters A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Umit Bektas / Reuters A Sudanese protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a national flag outside the defence ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters The injured grandmother of Shaini, 13, who died as bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, mourns at her wake, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters Slum dwellers are seen gather near their shelters after fire burnt them out in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Danish Ismail / Reuters A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Corinna Kern / Reuters A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the Fallen soldier at Latrun's armoured corps memorial site, Israel May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Jorge Silva / Reuters A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Sertac Kayar / Reuters Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Jon Nazca / Reuters A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Carlos Jasso / Reuters Car lights are seen on one of the main roads of the city during the second day of a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march as advanced light helicopters fly during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Mike Hutchings / Reuters Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Gaia Squarci / Reuters Models present creations from the Oscar de la Renta collection before the show during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Dylan Martinez / Reuters Sweden's Armand Duplantis is seen in action in the Mens Pole Vault Final Doha, Qatar, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Benoit Tessier / Reuters People queue to pay tribute to late French President Jacques Chirac during a popular national tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/AMAZON Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo SEARCH "AMAZON POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Jonathan Ernst / Reuters U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wipes away tears as Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks about her own experience as a refugee during a news conference to call on Congress to cut funding for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters A player of Fuwaku Rugby Club play tackles against another club team player during their match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2019. Fuwaku, founded in 1948, is one of approximately 150 Japanese clubs that stage competitive, full-contact matches for players over the age of 40. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Zohra Bensemra / Reuters Demba, 8, a Koranic student, called a talibe, attends karate training in the courtyard of Maison de la Gare, an organisation that helps talibe street children reintegrate into society, in Saint-Louis, Senegal, February 8, 2019. "My older brother brought me to the daara in Saint-Louis to learn Koran. We don't eat at the daara, they send us to beg. Everyday I have to bring back between 500 and 1000 francs to the marabout (Koranic teacher). If I fail, I'm sent back to the streets and I can only come back after I've collected the right amount. Sometimes I'm forced to spend the night outside," Demba said. "I'm learning karate so I can defend myself from the ones stronger than me. One day my mates from the daara and I were forced to stay out at night. At 6 a.m., a drunk man attacked us and took all the money we collected. I can't forget that. I decided to learn how to defend myself. Maison De la Gare gives me this opportunity. I also want to become a soldier to defend people and help them live in peace," he added. "I no longer feel anything towards my parents and I don't even know if I'm angry at them or not." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo. SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Mike Blake / Reuters 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019 - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Jeenah Moon / Reuters Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York, U.S., June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon /File Photo. SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Jorge Silva / Reuters Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas among tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Tyrone Siu / Reuters Riot police detain a woman as anti-government protesters gather at Sha Tin Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Andreea Campeanu / Reuters A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Adnan Abidi / Reuters India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Manuel Seoane / Reuters Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Amanda Voisard / Reuters Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, drag name Kween-Kee-Kee, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 near Austin, Texas, U.S., November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Thomas Peter / Reuters Military delegates arrive before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters Bolivia's President and current presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party Evo Morales offers fruit to residents on a street in Shinahota in the Chapare region, Bolivia October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Jorge Silva / Reuters SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured demonstrator is carried by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Whitby Town fans, Dylan Locker aged 10 and his Dad, Danny Locker pose for a picture during the soccer match between Whitby Town F.C. and Basford United at the Turnbull Ground in Whitby, Britain March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Axel Schmidt / Reuters German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ David McNew / Reuters A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Eric Gaillard / Reuters 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Frankie" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 20, 2019. A guest is seen on the red carpet through a rain-covered tarp. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Lindsey Wasson / Reuters Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear for a hearing at British Columbia supreme court, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Ann Wang / Reuters Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Ilya Naymushin / Reuters A car drives along a five-kilometre-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter season, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Marco Bello / Reuters Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales take cover from tear gas while carrying coffins of people they say were killed during recent clashes with security forces in Senkata, as they take part in a protest, in La Paz, Bolivia November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello /File Photo. SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Andrew Couldridge / Reuters Andy Ruiz Jr fights Anthony Joshua for the WBA Super, IBF, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Titles New York, United States, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Simon Dawson / Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the annual CBI Conference in London, Britain, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Mike Hutchings / Reuters Children play as caked clay is seen in the dried up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Thomas Peter / Reuters A woman and a child ride an electric tricycle in the old town of Luoyang, Henan province, China January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Aly Song / Reuters A firefighter works at the site where a building collapsed, in Shanghai, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Maxim Shemetov / Reuters A Russian Army member, dressed in historical uniform, looks on before a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Marko Djurica / Reuters Migrants from Syria walk back through the woods after trying to cross the border with Croatia on the hills near Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Leah Millis / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Eduardo Munoz / Reuters People look at their smartphones in Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Albert Gea / Reuters A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

GLOBAL-POY/ Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.