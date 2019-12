Mikhail Japaridze via Getty Images MOSCOW, RUSSIA DECEMBER 7, 2019: Britain's Bradly Sinden (L) and South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon fight in their men's 68kg bout during the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final, at the Dynamo Sports Palace in Krylatskoye. Mikhail Japaridze/TASS (Photo by Mikhail Japaridze\TASS via Getty Images)