과학자들이 식물이 스트레스 받을 때 지르는 비명 소리를 녹음했다

picture alliance via Getty Images 04 September 2019, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Klein Trebbow: Juliette Lahaine cultivates the tomato plants in one of the greenhouses of the SoLaWi farm. The Solawi Farm celebrates its 25th anniversary. The farm with sheep, year-round grazing cattle, pigs, geese, milk processing and a nursery is financed by more than 100 shareholders who receive "harvest shares". Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)