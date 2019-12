메르켈 독일 총리가 아우슈비츠서 고개 숙여 희생자들을 추모했다

ASSOCIATED PRESS German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the commemorate the victims of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau at the death wall inside the camp in Oswiecim, Germany, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Merkel visit the former death camp in occasion of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Auschwitz Foundation. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)