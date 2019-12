백악관이 민주당에 '트럼프 탄핵 절차 중단'을 요구했다

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 4, 2019. - The next phase of impeachment begun December 4 in the US Congress, as lawmakers weigh charges against Donald Trump, after the high-stakes inquiry into the president detailed "overwhelming" evidence of abuse of power and obstruction. Four constitutional scholars will testify before the House Judiciary Committee in the first of a series of hearings to establish the gravity of Trump's alleged crimes. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)