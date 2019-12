Leon Neal via Getty Images WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: "America", a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Benheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England. The artwork is still missing following what police believe to be a burglary on September 14, in which the toilet, valued by some at £4.8million, was taken. In 1996, Cattelan famously stole the entire contents of one of his own exhibitions in Amsterdam but has strongly denied any involvement with this latest theft. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)