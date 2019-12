프랑스 마크롱의 연금 개혁에 반대하는 대규모 시위가 이틀째 열렸다

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Charles Platiau / Reuters Protester gather on the Place de la Republique during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Protesters attend a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters A destroyed Paris information board and a burning bike are seen during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters A masked protestor holds an umbrella during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Hooded protesters hold a banner during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Christian Hartmann / Reuters Policemen secure an area during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans, as part of a day of national strike and protests, in Paris, France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Christian Hartmann / Reuters Policemen stand ready as protestors run away from teargas during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans, as part of a day of national strike and protests, in Paris, France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters A protester faces off with French CRS riot police during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Christian Hartmann / Reuters A protestor gestures during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans, as part of a day of national strike and protests, in Paris, France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Protesters attend a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters Firefighters hold a sign as French Labour unions members demonstrate against French government's pensions reform plans in Marseille as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. The sign reads, " Marcon, your firefighters die and you don't care" REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Eric Gaillard / Reuters A protester holds a placard that reads "Stop Macron" during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Nice as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Benoit Tessier / Reuters French SNCF railway workers on strike attend a meeting at Gare du Nord railway station before a demonstration in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests against French government's pensions reform plans in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Protester clash with riot police during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Benoit Tessier / Reuters A closed entrance of the Charles de Gaulle-Etoile RER train station is seen during a strike by French transportation workers in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests against French government's pensions reform plans, in Paris, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Benoit Tessier / Reuters A view shows RATP signs taped over for the closed metro lines at the Charles de Gaulle Etoile metro station during a strike by French transportation workers in Paris a part of a day of national strike and protests against French government's pensions reform plans, in Paris, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Charles Platiau / Reuters TGV trains (high speed train) are parked at a SNCF depot station in Charenton-le-Pont near Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests against French government's pensions reform plans in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Benoit Tessier / Reuters A view shows the Place de l'Etoile empty of traffic as Gendarmes secure the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a day of national strike and protests against French government's pensions reform plans, in Paris, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Benoit Tessier / Reuters A French SNCF railway worker on strike holds up a flare before a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters A protester holds a flare during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes