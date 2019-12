'최악의 대처' 애국기업 화웨이는 왜 중국 인민의 적이 되었나?

DON MACKINNON via Getty Images Huawei Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, (center) leaves the British Columbia Supreme Court, in Vancouver with her security team on October 1, 2019. - The 47-year-old Huawei chief financial officer was detained during a stopover at the Vancouver airport in December 2018, on a US warrant. The US wants to put Meng on trial for fraud for allegedly violating Iran sanctions and lying about it to US banks -- accusations her lawyers dispute. Meng -- a rising star whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and over three decades grew it into a global telecom giant -- expressed surprise when told she was being arrested, according to a transcript of her speaking with authorities after her flight from Hong Kong landed. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP) (Photo by DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images)