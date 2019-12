이라크 의회가 총리의 사임을 승인했다

Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters Hussein Karim Hashem, an Iraqi demonstrator, poses for a photograph during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 12, 2019. Picture taken November 12, 2019. "I'm here to change this ruling class – all of it. (Prime Minister) Adel Abdul Mahdi, (Speaker of Parliament Mohammad) al-Halboosi and the others. They're all corrupt. I want to get my rights, get my money, get my salary. I'm a university graduate and I don’t have a job. We want to get rid of all of these leaders." he said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah