빌보드지가 21일(현지시각) ‘지난 10년을 정의하는 노래 100곡’을 선정해 발표했다. 2010년부터 2019년 11월 현재까지 발표된 곡들 중 가장 시대를 대표하는 성격을 가진 곡들을 꼽은 리스트다.
2010년대 음악계를 스트리밍의 시대이자, EDM의 시대이자, 글로벌 팝의 시대이자, 힙합이 주도권을 잡은 시대이자, 드레이크의 시대라고 부른 빌보드는 ”이중 어느 것도 2010년대를 온전히 반영하지 않지만, 이중 어느 것을 빼고도 2010년대를 말할 수 없다”고 설명했다.
한국어 노래로는 싸이의 ‘강남스타일’(2012), 소녀시대의 ‘I Got a Boy’(2012), 방탄소년단의 ′ I NEED U’(2015)의 세 곡이 포함됐다.
아래는 아티스트명 알파벳순으로 정리한 100곡의 목록.
A Tribe Called Quest - “We the People”
Adele - “Rolling in the Deep”
Ariana Grande - “Thank U, Next”
Avicii - “Levels”
Azealia Banks feat. Lazy Jay - “212”
Baauer - “Harlem Shake”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - “Meant to Be”
Becky G & Natti Natasha - “Sin Pijama”
Beyoncé - “Formation”
Billie Eilish - “Bad Guy”
Bobby Shmurda - “Hot N―-a”
Brandi Carlile - “The Joke”
BTS - “I Need U”
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug - “Havana”
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow”
Carly Rae Jepsen - “Call Me Maybe”
Chief Keef feat. Lil Reese - “I Don’t Like”
Childish Gambino - “This Is America”
Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams - “Get Lucky”
Demi Lovato - “Skyscraper”
Disclosure feat. Sam Smith - “Latch”
DJ Snake & Lil Jon - “Turn Down For What”
Drake - “Marvins Room”
Ed Sheeran - “Thinking Out Loud”
Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona - “Bailando”
Foster the People - “Pumped Up Kicks”
Frank Ocean - “Pyramids”
Fun. feat. Janelle Monae - “We Are Young”
Future - “March Madness”
Girls’ Generation - “I Got a Boy”
Gotye feat. Kimbra - “Somebody That I Used to Know”
Hamilton Cast - “My Shot”
Hayley Kiyoko - “Girls Like Girls”
Hurray For the Riff Raff - “Pa’lante”
Idina Menzel - “Let It Go”
Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX - “Fancy”
Imagine Dragons - “Radioactive”
J Balvin & Willy William - “Mi Gente”
J. Cole - “No Role Modelz”
Jack Ü feat. Justin Bieber - “Where Are U Now”
Jay-Z - “The Story of OJ”
Jay-Z & Kanye West - “N***as in Paris”
Justin Bieber - “Baby”
Kacey Musgraves - “Follow Your Arrow”
Kanye West - “Power”
Katy Perry - “Teenage Dream”
Kendrick Lamar - “Alright”
Kesha - “Praying”
Lady Gaga - “Born This Way”
Lana Del Rey - “Born to Die”
Lil Nas X - “Old Town Road”
Lil Uzi Vert - “XO Tour Llif3″
Lizzo - “Truth Hurts”
LMFAO feat. GoonRock & Lauren Bennett - “Party Rock Anthem”
Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid - “1-800-273-8255”
Lorde - “Royals”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito”
Luke Bryan - “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)“
M83 - “Midnight City”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz - “Thrift Shop”
Maddie & Tae - “Girl in a Country Song”
Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - “Lean On”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - “Uptown Funk”
Meek Mill - “Dreams and Nightmares”
Migos - “Versace”
Miley Cyrus - “We Can’t Stop”
Miranda Lambert - “The House That Built Me”
Mitski - “Your Best American Girl”
Mumford & Sons - “Little Lion Man”
Nicki Minaj - “Super Bass”
Nicky Jam & Enrique Iglesias - “El Perdón”
One Direction - “What Makes You Beautiful”
Paramore - “Hard Times”
Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage - “Rockstar”
Psy - “Gangnam Style”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane - “Black Beatles”
Rebecca Black - “Friday”
Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris - “We Found Love”
Robin Thicke feat. T.I. & Pharrel - “Blurred Lines”
Robyn - “Dancing on My Own”
Rosalía - “Malamente”
Sam Hunt - “Body Like a Back Road”
Sia - “Chandelier”
Silento - “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)“
Skrillex - “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites”
Solange feat. Sampha - “Don’t Touch My Hair”
Tame Impala - “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”
Taylor Swift - “Blank Space”
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - “Closer”
The Weeknd - “House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls”
Travis Scott - “Sicko Mode”
Twenty One Pilots - “Stressed Out”
Tyler, the Creator - “Yonkers”
Weezer - “Africa”
XXXTENTACION - “Look at Me”
YG feat. Nipsey Hussle - “FDT”
Young Thug - “Stoner”
ZAYN - “Pillowtalk”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - “The Middle”