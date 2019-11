'최후통첩' 17일 밤 홍콩이공대에서 벌어진 시위와 진압의 현장(사진)

ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images 18일 홍콩이공대 정문에 경찰이 들어서지 못하게 불을 붙이고 있는 시위대의 모습.

홍콩의 반정부 시위대의 ‘마지막 보루’랄 수 있는 홍콩이공대에 18일 오전 경찰이 진입을 개시한 가운데 학교 정문엔 대형 화재가 발생했다고 AFP통신과 로이터통신 등이 보도했다.

DALE DE LA REY via Getty Images A general view shows a barricade that was the sight of clashes between protesters and police on a bridge over the road leading to the Cross Harbour Tunnel, next to Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 18, 2019. - A large fire burned near an entrance to a besieged Hong Kong campus on Monday morning after protesters threw Molotov cocktails to fend off a police advance on the university, according to AFP reporters at the scene. Police have encircled hundreds of protesters dug in at Hong Kong Polytechnic University since late Sunday, declaring the area a "riot" zone and threatening to breach barricades built by pro-democracy protesters. (Photo by DALE DE LA REY / AFP) (Photo by DALE DE LA REY/AFP via Getty Images)

경찰 역시 격렬하게 물대포를 쏘며 진압했고 시위대 정리(진압) 작전을 개시하면서 실탄 발사도 불사할 것이라고 밝혔다. 경찰 장갑차 한 대가 시위대가 던진 화염병에 맞아 불에 타기도 했다.

Anthony Kwan via Getty Images HONG KONG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 18: A protester looks out from a spotting pole after a fire started at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 18, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Anti-government protesters organized a general strike since Monday as demonstrations in Hong Kong stretched into its sixth month with demands for an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word "riot" to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

AFP통신에 따르면 현재 수많은 시위자들이 부상을 입었고, 일부는 물대포에서 발사된 화학물질로 인한 화상을 입었다.

ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images Flames rise from a large fire started by anti-government protesters in a staircase at the main entrance that leads into the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 18, 2019. - Hong Kong police early November 18 warned for the first time that they may use "live rounds" after pro-democracy protesters fired arrows and threw petrol bombs at officers at a beseiged university campus, as the crisis engulfing the city veered deeper into danger. Protests have tremored through the global financial hub since June, with many in the city of 7.5 million people venting fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

홍콩 경찰은 17일 마지막 보루인 홍콩이공대에서 시위 진압에 나섰다. 이날 밤 9시10분(현지시간)쯤 ‘마지막 기회를 주겠다’며 응급대원과 기자들에게 즉시 빠져나갈 것을 촉구했다.

YE AUNG THU via Getty Images A protestor takes a rest outside the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong after long clashes with police on November 18, 2019. - Hong Kong police on early November 18 warned for the first time that they may use "live rounds" after pro-democracy protesters fired arrows and threw petrol bombs at officers at a beseiged university campus, as the crisis engulfing the city veered deeper into danger. Protests have tremored through the global financial hub since June, with many in the city of 7.5 million people venting fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) (Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

경찰은 이날 캠퍼스 안에 기자를 제외한 모든 사람을 체포할 것이라고 밝혔다. 자정이 가까워지는 현재까지 수백명을 체포한 상태다. 이를 막기 위해 홍콩 입법회 야당 의원 7명이 정문에 나와 있다.

YE AUNG THU via Getty Images A protestor takes a rest inside the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong after long clashes with police on November 18, 2019. - Hong Kong police on early November 18 warned for the first time that they may use "live rounds" after pro-democracy protesters fired arrows and threw petrol bombs at officers at a beseiged university campus, as the crisis engulfing the city veered deeper into danger. Protests have tremored through the global financial hub since June, with many in the city of 7.5 million people venting fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) (Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

홍콩이공대 내에선 밤새 수백명의 시위자들이 경찰에 화염병과 사제 투석기로 벽돌을 던지며 저항했고, 전날 오후에 쏜 불화살이 경찰의 종아리에 맞는 상황이 발생하기도 했다. 이날 저녁 8시 이후 대학을 나가는 모든 문은 봉쇄된 상태다. 한국인도 많이 찾는 침사추이에선 경찰이 총을 쏘며 시위대를 쫓고 있다. 역시 번화가인 몽콕에서는 시위대 100여명이 거리 곳곳에 불을 지르고 있다.

ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images An anti-government protester (C) is showered down by volunteer medical workers after he was soaked in pepper-spray infused water by the police water cannon, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 18, 2019. - Hong Kong police early November 18 warned for the first time that they may use "live rounds" after pro-democracy protesters fired arrows and threw petrol bombs at officers at a beseiged university campus, as the crisis engulfing the city veered deeper into danger. Protests have tremored through the global financial hub since June, with many in the city of 7.5 million people venting fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)