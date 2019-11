북한이 "금강산 개발에 남쪽 낄 자리 없다"며 시설 철거 최후통첩을 보냈다

Associated Press FILE - In this undated file photo provided on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits the Diamond Mountain resort in Kumgang, North Korea. North Korea on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, rejected South Korea's request for working-level talks to discuss the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North's Diamond Mountain resort that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants removed. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)