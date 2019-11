악어에게 물려 죽을뻔 했던 한 남성이 극적으로 목숨 건진 방법

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this Oct. 1, 2018 photo, an alligator floats in the Caernarvon Canal in Caernarvon, La. With prices less than half the usual amount for alligator skins, the recent wild harvest in Louisiana was slow. Totals aren't yet in, but the head of the state's alligator program estimates that about 18,000 were taken from the wild. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)