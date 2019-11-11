'실탄에 맞아 중태' 분노한 홍콩이 '준전시 상태'로 치닫고 있다(18장의 사진)

ASSOCIATED PRESS A protester is detained in Central district of Hong Kong on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A Hong Kong protester was shot by police Monday in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

경찰이 쏜 실탄에 맞아 한 시위대가 중태에 빠졌다. 분노가 거리로 나왔다. 홍콩의 상황이 ‘준전시 상태’로까지 치닫고 있다.

11일 홍콩 시위에서 발생한 첫 사망자를 추모하는 집회에서 20대 시위 참가자가 경찰이 쏜 실탄을 맞아 중태에 빠지자 분노한 시위대가 시내 곳곳에서 불을 지르고 벽돌을 던지면서 도시 전체가 전쟁터로 변했다.

AFP통신과 사우스차이나모닝포스트(SCMP) 등에 따르면 홍콩에서는 이날 아침부터 도심과 대학가를 중심으로 격렬한 시위가 이어지고 있다. 시위대가 던진 화염병에 대학 캠퍼스 안에서 큰 불이 나는가 하면, 한낮 시내 금융가에서 최루탄이 발포돼 지나가던 외국인이 머리를 맞아 피를 흘리는 일도 발생했다. 시위가 주말에만 질서있게 이뤄지는 일은 당분간 없을 것으로도 보인다.

시위가 걷잡을 수 없을 정도로 격화되자 시내 중심가를 지나가는 주요 버스 노선과 지하철역 수십곳은 폐쇄됐다. 공항철도도 이날 오후 7시 이후에야 서비스를 재개할 예정이다.

레스토랑과 바가 몰려 있어 관광객들이 자주 찾는 란콰이퐁도 전쟁터를 방불케 하는 상황이다. 시위대는 란콰이퐁 역사에 불을 지르고 역 인근에 바리케이드를 설치했다. 이 지역에 위치한 중국은행 건물의 유리창은 모두 파손됐다.

시위 희생자인 홍콩과기대생에 대한 연대 차원에서 이날 홍콩 주요 대학들도 동맹휴학에 나섰다. 홍콩과기대와 홍콩이공대는 예정된 모든 수업을 휴강했고, 홍콩 중문대, 침례대 등도 동맹휴학에 동참했다. 이날 낮 12시58분쯤 홍콩이공대에서는 시위대가 던진 화염병에 대형 화재가 발생하기도 했다. 다행히 불은 사상자 없이 30분 만에 꺼졌다.

이날 아침 진압 과정에서 홍콩 경찰이 쏜 실탄에 맞은 이는 현재 위독한 것으로 알려졌다. 이 남성은 병원으로 이송돼 몸에 박힌 총알을 제거했으나 오른쪽 신장과 간이 파열돼 현재 병원 중환자실에 입원해 있는 것으로 전해졌다. 경찰은 아무런 위협도 하지 않은 이에게 총을 쐈다.

홍콩 시위의 주역인 조슈아 웡은 트위터를 통해 경찰의 실탄 발사에 대해 ”독단적인 학대자가 억압되지 않으면 그들이 이웃에서 무고한 젊은이들을 향해 총을 쏘는 것을 보고 나서야 우리는 그것을 깨닫게 될 수 있다”고 말했다.

이번 시위를 이끌고 있는 데모시스트당의 나단 로(23) 역시 ”한 외국인이 오늘 점심시간 최루가스 통에 맞아 피를 흘렸다고 한다. 주요 금융회사가 몰려 있는 중심가에서 이런 일이 일어났다. 경찰이 이 도시를 파괴하고 있다”고 규탄의 목소리를 높였다.

그러나 홍콩 경찰들은 시위대를 ‘바퀴벌레’라 지칭하며 폭력 진압을 정당화하고 있다. 지난 8일에는 한 경찰관이 시위 희생자에 대해 ”샴페인을 터뜨려 축하해야 한다”는 망언을 한 것으로 전해져 시위대의 분노를 사기도 했다. 만일 총상을 입은 시위대가 사망할 경우 시위는 더욱 격화될 것이 분명해 보인다.

