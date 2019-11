민주당, 모병제 검토 보도에 "아직은 시기상조"

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by South Korea's Navy, members of South Korean Army's special forces participate during the drill on the Ulleung Island, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. In a development that could possibly further complicate ties between Seoul and Tokyo, South Korea's navy on Sunday began two-day exercises on and around a group of islets controlled by South Korea but also claimed by Japan. (South Korea's Navy via AP)