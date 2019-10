프랑스의 한 부엌에서 르네상스 그림이 발견되어 311억원에 팔렸다

PHILIPPE LOPEZ via Getty Images TOPSHOT - This photo taken on September 23, 2019 in Paris shows a painting entitled "the Mocking of Christ" by the late 13th century Florentine artist Cenni di Pepo also known as Cimabue. - The painting will be auctioned in Senlis on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)