김해공항을 출발한 제주항공 여객기가 기체 이상으로 회항했다

S3studio via Getty Images JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 18: A Jeju Air Boeing 737-86N prepares to land at Jeju International Airport on 18 April 2018, in Jeju, South Korea. Korea's budget carriers are now expanding their presence against much larger and older airlines. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea, the number of passengers using budget carriers for overseas trips increased by 41 percent from the previous year, while those from major airlines declined by 1.9 percent. (Photo by S3studio/Getty Images)