[화보] 칠레 산티아고에서 100만명 모인 '사상 최대' 반정부시위가 열렸다

칠레에서 약 100만명이 세바스티안 피녜라 대통령의 퇴진과 사회경제 구조 개혁을 요구하며 25일(현지시간) 산티아고 거리로 나왔다. 칠레 사상 최대 규모 시위다.
AFP통신에 따르면 이날 시위 참가자들은 아우구스토 피노체트 독재정권 시기 민중들 사이에 유행했던 저항 노래를 불렀다. 칼라 루빌라 산티아고 주지사는 ”새로운 칠레의 꿈을 상징하는 100만명이 평화롭게 행진하는 날”이라고 밝혔다.
시위에 참가한 프란시스코 앙기타(38)는 ”이번 시위가 아마도 사상 최대가 될 것”이라며 ”우리는 정의와 정직, 윤리적 정부를 요구한다”고 말했다.
그는 ”우리는 사회주의나 공산주의를 원하는 것이 아니라 더 적은 민간 기업, 더 많은 국영 기업을 원하는 것”이라며 ”피녜라 대통령의 정책은 민간 기업에 보조금을 지급하느라 예산을 낭비할 것”이라고 비판했다.
이날 오전 여러 차량과 트럭들은 높은 고속도로 통행료에 반대하며 일부러 느린 속도로 움직여 수도권 외곽으로 통하는 고속도로 통행을 막는 방법으로 시위에 참여했다.
시위에 참가한 택시운전사 루이스 레이튼은 ”통행 요금이 너무 비싸고 잔인하다”며 ”구체적인 조치로 해결되지 않으면 이 나라는 계속 들고 일어나 항의할 것”이라고 말했다.
칠레에서는 정부의 지하철 요금 인상으로 촉발된 반정부 시위가 이달 초부터 이어지고 있다. 특히 지난 주말부터 시위가 격화하면서 곳곳에서 방화와 약탈이 벌어졌다. 거리에 바리케이드가 세워지고 지하철역과 신호등, 버스정류장 등이 파괴됐다.
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Thousands of people attend a demonstration to request the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the area surrounding Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Claudio Santana via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Panoramic view de Plaza Baquedano during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Claudio Santana/Getty Images)
-
PABLO VERA via Getty ImagesA masked demonstrator holds a pot depicting Chilean President sebastian Pinera reading "Hit him hard" in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Pablo VERA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: People attend anti-government demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and health services in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: People attend anti-government demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and health services in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Thousands of people attend a demonstration to request the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the area surrounding Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Thousands of people attend a demonstration to request the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the area surrounding Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
PABLO VERA via Getty ImagesDemonstrators play the guitar performing Chilean musician Victor Jara's "The right to live in peace" in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Pablo VERA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)
-
PEDRO UGARTE via Getty ImagesPeople demonstrate with a Chilean national flag in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Pedro Ugarte / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
-
PEDRO UGARTE via Getty ImagesIn this aerial view thousands of people protest in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
-
PABLO COZZAGLIO via Getty ImagesAerial view of people demonstrating in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by PABLO COZZAGLIO / AFP) (Photo by PABLO COZZAGLIO/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Thousands of people attend a demonstration to request the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the area surrounding Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Thousands of people attend a demonstration to request the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the area surrounding Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Marcelo Hernandez via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: A placard that reads in Spanish 'Mexico is present, for a fair Chile' is seen during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
-
Marcelo Hernandez via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Protesters throw rocks during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
-
MARTIN BERNETTI via Getty ImagesA man demonstrates with a Chilean national flag in front of a police vehicle spraying water in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)
-
MARTIN BERNETTI via Getty ImagesDemonstrators are sprayed water by the police in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Security officers stand guard as people attend anti-government demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and health services in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Security officers stand guard as people attend anti-government demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and health services in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
MARTIN BERNETTI via Getty ImagesA demonstrator holds a Chilean national flag in front of a police vehicle in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: People attend anti-government demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and health services in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019. (Photo by Muhammed Emin Canik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Claudio Santana via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: A demonstrator runs during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Claudio Santana/Getty Images)
-
Marcelo Hernandez via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: A couple of protesters cover themselves from the fire during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
-
PEDRO UGARTE via Getty ImagesDemonstrators play the drums in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Pedro Ugarte / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
-
PEDRO UGARTE via Getty ImagesDemonstrators gather in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Pedro Ugarte / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Claudio Santana via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Demonstrators clash with the riot police during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Claudio Santana/Getty Images)
-
PABLO VERA via Getty ImagesA demonstrator walks in front of a bonfire in Santiago, on October 25, 2019, a week after violent protests started. - Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. (Photo by Pablo VERA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Marcelo Hernandez via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: More than a million people gather at Plaza Italia during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
-
Claudio Santana via Getty ImagesSANTIAGO, CHILE - OCTOBER 25: Demonstrator walk and shout slogans during the eighth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera's government on October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. President Sebastian Piñera announced measures to improve social inequality, however unions called for a nationwide strike and massive demonstrations continue as death toll reached 18. Demands behind the protests include issues as health care, pension system, privatization of water, public transport, education, social mobility and corruption. (Photo by Claudio Santana/Getty Images)
경찰과 군인 약 2만명이 산티아고에 배치됐고, 이들이 시위대를 향해 최루탄과 물대포를 쏘는 모습이 목격됐다. 칠레 국가인권기구(INDH)는 584명이 다친 가운데 245명은 총에 맞았다고 밝혔다. 시위 기간 동안 2410명이 체포, 구금됐다.
시민들은 낮은 임금과 연금, 비싼 의료비와 교육비, 극심한 빈부격차 문제에 대한 불만을 쏟아내며 사회경제적 구조 개혁과 피녜라 대통령의 퇴진을 요구하고 있다.
억만장자로 알려진 우파 피녜라 대통령은 지난 22일 대국민연설을 통해 최저임금과 연금 인상, 전기세 동결, 국가 의료비 부담 확대 등을 약속하며 사과했지만 시위는 수그러들 기미가 없다고 AFP통신은 전했다.
지난 23~24일에는 칠레 최대 노동조합인 칠레노동자연합(CUT)이 이틀간 총파업에 나서며 시위에 동참했다. 노동자와 학생, 교사 등으로 이루어진 시민 수천명은 피켓과 현수막을 들고 거리로 쏟아져 나와 노래를 부르고 춤을 추며 시위를 벌였다.
이런 가운데 칠레 정부는 다음달 16일 산티아고에서 아시아태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의를 예정대로 개최할 것이라고 밝혔다.