NurPhoto via Getty Images British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for his second PMQs at the House of Commons since taking office in July on 23 October, 2019 in London, England. Yesterday, MPs approved the second reading of the European Union Withdrawal Agreement but rejected the government's fast-track Brexit bill timetable forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pause the legislation process and wait for the EU's decision on granting an extension. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)