터키 에르도안이 휴전 조건 미이행시 군사작전 재개한다고 밝혔다

ASSOCIATED PRESS Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the foreign media, in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Turkey's president says his country "cannot forget" the harshly worded letter from U.S. President Donald Trump about the Turkish military offensive into Syria. But he says the mutual "love and respect" between the two leaders prevents him from keeping it on Turkey's agenda. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)