카탈루냐 분리독립 지도자들에게 중형이 선고됐고, 주민들이 거리로 나섰다

스페인 대법원이 2017년 카탈루냐 분리독립 주민투표를 이끌었던 지도자들에게 최대 징역 13년형을 선고하자 이에 반발하는 카탈루냐 주민들의 대규모 시위가 이어지고 있다. 바르셀로나 공항은 마비됐고, 고속도로가 차단됐으며, 시내 광장에는 카탈루냐 깃발을 든 시위대가 모여들었다. 곳곳에서 시위대와 경찰의 충돌도 빚어졌다. 스페인 대법원은 14일(현지시각) 정부가 불법으로 규정했던 카탈루냐 분리독립 주민투표를 강행한 혐의로 재판에 넘겨진 카탈루냐 정치 지도자 12명 중 9명에게 ‘선동’ 혐의를 적용해 징역 9년에서 13년에 달하는 중형을 선고했다. 네 명에게는 공금 유용 혐의도 인정됐다. 3명에게는 상대적으로 가벼운 혐의가 적용돼 벌금이 선고됐다. 오리올 훈케라스 전 카탈루냐 자치정부 수반은 가장 무거운 징역 13년형을 선고 받았다. 최대 25년형에 처해질 수 있는 ‘반역’ 혐의는 적용되지 않았지만 여전히 중형에 해당한다. 카탈루냐 자치정부 의회 의장으로 있던 카르메 포카델에게는 징역 11년6개월이 선고됐고, 자치정부 전 외무장관과 노동장관, 대변인 등에게는 12년형이 선고됐다. 나머지 주요 전직 각료들과 시민단체 활동가들에게도 9년 이상의 실형이 선고됐다. 국제 구독 및 팔로우 주요 기사와 블로그를 매일 이메일로 받으세요. 뉴스레터에는 맞춤형 콘텐츠나 광고가 들어갈 수 있습니다. 더 보기 뉴스레터 이메일 주소를 정확히 입력해 주세요 가입해 주셔서 감사합니다! 구독 확인 이메일이 곧 발송됩니다. 가입 처리에 문제가 발생했습니다. 잠시 후 다시 시도해 주십시오. Facebook

Twitter 대법원은 또 기소 위기에 처하자 벨기에로 도피한 뒤 ‘자발적 망명’ 생활을 하고 있는 카를레스 푸지데몬 전 자치정부 수반을 상대로 EU 체포영장(EAW)을 새로 발부했다. 스페인 법원은 2018년 7월 송환이 거부되자 체포영장을 철회한 바 있다. 대법원의 판결이 발표되자 바르셀로나를 비롯한 카탈루냐 지역 곳곳에서는 분노한 시민들의 시위가 벌어졌다. 바르셀로나에서는 시내 주요 간선도로가 시위대에 의해 점거됐고, 카탈루냐 곳곳의 기차 선로와 도로도 시위로 통행이 중단되거나 부분적으로 막혔다. 특히 이날 밤 바르셀로나 공항에서는 메인 터미널 점거를 시도하는 시위대를 경찰이 막아서는 과정에서 물리적 충돌이 빚어졌다. 경찰이 시위대를 향해 곤봉을 휘두르는 장면이 포착된 영상이 소셜미디어에 공유됐고, 100여편의 항공기가 결항됐다. 카탈루냐의 상징 중 하나인 축구팀 FC바르셀로나는 ”투옥은 해법이 아니다”라는 공식 입장을 냈다.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Thousands of manifestants in Girona colapsed today the highway AP7 in Salt. This was an action to protest for the judgement of the catalan politicians condemned between 13 and 9 years of prision for the referendum of 2017. (Photo by Adrià Salido Zarco/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Juan Medina / Reuters People carry and wear Esteladas (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Girona, Spain, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

NurPhoto via Getty Images Placa Catalunya of Barcelona full of protesters during a protest following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders on October 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. (Photo by Pau Venteo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alex Caparros via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: People take part in a protest following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders on October 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Jon Nazca / Reuters Protesters gather outside Lledoners jail in support of the jailed Catalan separatist leaders, in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, north of Barcelona, Spain, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: Highway to the El Prat Airport is seen as protesters took to the streets in Barcelona, Spain on October 14, 2019 after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced 9 Catalan separatist leaders to between 9 and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. (Photo by ADRIA PUIG/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PAU BARRENA via Getty Images Protesters clash with Spanish policemen on the highway leading to El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: People stage a protest at El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain on October 14, 2019 after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced 9 Catalan separatist leaders to between 9 and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. (Photo by ADRIA PUIG/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PAU BARRENA via Getty Images Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Caparros via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: Barricades are seen at Barcelona Airport as people take part in a protest following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders on October 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Alex Caparros via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: Police watch as protestors block the Barcelona Airport access in a protest following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders on October 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Alex Caparros via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: A flight info screen is seen at the Barcelona Airport as thousands of protestors block the access in a protest following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders on October 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Alex Caparros via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: Passengers strand at the Barcelona Airport as thousands of protestors block the access in a protest following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders on October 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

PAU BARRENA via Getty Images Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Caparros via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 14: Police clash with protestors following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders on October 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison over their role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

PAU BARRENA via Getty Images Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

LLUIS GENE via Getty Images Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14, 2019 as thousands of angry protesters took to the streets after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in jail for sedition over the failed 2017 independence bid. - As the news broke, demonstrators turned out en masse, blocking streets in Barcelona and elsewhere as police braced for what activists said would be a mass response of civil disobedience. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

🚨#Aeropuerto de #Barcelona el #Prat tomado por los independentistas como habíamos informado...



👉Actuación contundente de #Mossos para garantizar la libertad de movimiento de TODOS los ciudadanos y su normal funcionamiento. COMO HABÍAMOS SOLICITADO 👍👏#EquiparacionYapic.twitter.com/cEbISaO718 — JUPOL (@JupolNacional) October 14, 2019