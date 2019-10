ASSOCIATED PRESS A worker at the Khaiseng Fish Farm displays a snakehead fish which has been harvested and put on its way to a Singaporean dinner table, Saturday, July 27, 2002 in Singapore. The fish which has been causing great concern as a voracious predator and a potential danger to the environment in the U.S. is seen by amused Singaporeans as nothing more than a tasty meal. (AP Photo/Ed Wray)