일본 후생성이 발표한 2019년 독감 발생의 특이한 점

Adam Pretty via Getty Images TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 13: Commuters in Tokyo wear surgical masks to help protect themselves from the influenza outbreak on February 13, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. As the number of influenza patients is reported to have reached 2 million in Japan, Japanese passengers were quarantined by New Zealand authorities on an incoming flight at Auckland airport on monday after they displayed flu like symptoms. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)