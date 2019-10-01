[화보] 중국이 건국 70주년 대규모 열병식에서 군사력을 뽐냈다

중국이 건국 70주년을 맞아 1일 베이징에서 군사 장비와 거위걸음(다리를 굽히지 않고 걷는 것) 행진에 나선 병력들을 동원한 대규모 열병식을 개최했다. 시진핑 국가주석은 중국 공산주의의 평화로운 발전을 약속했다.
이번 행사는 4개월 가까이 홍콩에서 이어지고 있는 반정부 시위, 경제적 타격을 초래한 미국과의 무역전쟁 등을 맞아 대내외에 건재를 과시하려는 중국 정부로서는 올해 가장 중요한 이벤트다.
회색 ”마오” 인민복 차림을 하고 후진타오 전 주석, 장쩌민 전 주석과 나란히 선 시 주석은 중국이 개방을 통해 상호에게 이로운 전략을 추구할 것이라고 말했다.
선별된 참석자들의 인파 속에 톈안먼 광장에서 개최된 이날 행사에서 시 주석은 군이 중국의 자주권과 안보, 이해관계 증대, 세계평화 유지를 결연히 보호해야 할 것이라고 말했다.
″어떤 세력도 중국의 지위를 흔들거나 중국인 및 국가의 전진을 결코 막을 수 없다.” 1949년 마오쩌둥이 중화인민공화국 설립을 천명했던 바로 그 톈안먼에서 시 주석이 말했다.
중국은 홍콩과 마카오의 번영과 안정이 유지되도록 해야 하며, 대만과의 관계에 있어서 평화적인 진전을 이뤄내고 ”고국의 완전한 재통일을 위해 계속해서 분투해야 한다”고 시 주석은 덧붙였다.
주변 지역의 긴장을 초래한 군 현대화 정책을 추진해 온 시 주석은 그런 다음 끝없이 이어진 군사장비와 반듯하게 선보인 병력들의 행진을 지켜봤다.
시 주석은 지붕이 열린 검정색 리무진을 타고 병력들을 지나치면서 ”동지들, 근면한 동지들 안녕하십니까!”라고 외치기도 했다.
대규모 군중들은 ”당을 따르라! 싸워 이기자! 본보기를 구축하자!” 등의 구호를 외치며 화답했다.
단상 위로 돌아온 시 주석은 탱크와 드론, 미사일 등의 행진을 지켜봤다.
이날 선보인 무기들 중에는 핵탄두 몇 개를 탑재하고 미국 본토에 닿을 수 있는, 중국 핵 억제력의 핵심인 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 둥펑-41(DF-41)이 있었다.
″중국은 고도로 발달된 (기술적) 역량과 중국 본토에서 미국에 닿을 수 있는 사거리를 보유하고 있다.” 자위대 퇴역 장성 출신인 일본 니혼대 요시토미 노조무 교수가 말했다.
″또한 중국이 퍼레이드에서 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM) 쥐랑2-(JL-2)을 선보인 건 이번이 처음일 것이다. 중국 인근 해역에서 (미사일을 발사해) 미국에 닿을 사거리는 확보하지 못했지만 이 무기들은 중국의 2차 타격 능력을 보여준다.”
군사 퍼레이드가 종료된 후 댄서들과 행진 차량들은 중국의 역사와 성과를 자축했으며, 중국의 전직 지도자들과 시 주석의 대형 초상화가 등장하자 관중들의 큰 환호가 터져나왔다.
Jason Lee / ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping stands near former Chinese presidents Hu Jintao, Jiang Zemin and Premier Li Keqiang on Tiananmen Gate during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersSoldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) are seen before a giant screen as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping stands next to former president Jiang Zemin and Premier Li Keqiang on Tiananmen Gate before the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jason Lee / ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping applauds as he stands between former presidents Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin on Tiananmen Gate before the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersHong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam stands with other Chinese leaders on Tiananmen Gate before the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Thomas Peter / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) drive past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China Daily CDIC / ReutersSoldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
Thomas Peter / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying hypersonic cruise missiles DF-100 drive past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jason Lee / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Thomas Peter / ReutersTroops in military vehicles take part in the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jason Lee / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying military aircraft travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Thomas Peter / ReutersA military vehicle carrying an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) travels past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 drive past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jason Lee / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles DF-31AG travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019.
Jason Lee / ReutersSoldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand on military vehicles travelling past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersA military vehicle carrying a WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone travels past Tiananmen Square during military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Thomas Peter / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying JL-2 submarine launched ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersA military vehicle carrying a WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone travels past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jason Lee / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying underwater drones travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersMilitary vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019.
Thomas Peter / ReutersTroops in military vehicles take part in the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Thomas Peter / ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersMilitia members march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersMilitia members march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersSoldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersSoldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersPerformers take part in a parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersChinese peacekeeping troops march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersSoldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersChinese peacekeeping troops march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersSoldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jason Lee / ReutersSoldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China Stringer Network / ReutersMilitary helicopters fly over the Central Business District in the formation of the number "70" during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
Jason Lee / ReutersPerformers wave Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau flags during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersPerformers travel past Tiananmen Square next to a float showing late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersPerformers travel past Tiananmen Square next to a float showing former Chinese president Jiang Zemin during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jason Lee / ReutersPerformers travel on Changan Avenue with a float showing former Chinese president Hu Jintao during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Thomas Peter / ReutersPerformers travel past Tiananmen Square with a float showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter / ReutersBalloons are seen above performers at the end of the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
대약진운동, 문화혁명, 그리고 1989년 톈안먼 광장에서 열린 민주화시위 유혈 진압 등 중국이 지난 70년 동안 겪었던 격변들은 이날 언급되지 않았다.
1만5000명의 병력, 70여대의 차량, 10만여명의 시민들이 동원된 가운데 두 시간 넘게 이어진 퍼레이드를 TV를 통해 지켜본 시민들에게, 이건 자부심 넘치는 광경이었다.
″나는 군사에 대해 잘 모르지만 (오늘) 그걸 보면서 먹먹했다. 닭살이 돋았다.” 자신이 다니는 대학에서 이 모습을 시청했다는 상하이의 학생 멩 이첸이 말했다.
″여성 군인들이 정말 좋았다. 이전에는 많이 보지 못했는데 이번에 많이 볼 수 있게 된 건 대단한 진전이다.”
많은 중국인들에게 이날 행사의 하이라이트는 홍콩 경찰 라우 첵케이가 인파 속에서 중국 깃발을 흔든 장면이었다. 그는 지난 7월30일 밤 홍콩 경찰서 앞에서 수백명의 시위대를 향해 빈백(플라스틱 비살상) 총탄이 장전된 산탄총을 겨눈 인물로, 중국에서는 영웅 대접을 받고 있다.
그는 이날 중국 웨이보에서 네 번째로 가장 많이 검색된 토픽이었다.
시 주석은 부패에 대한 대대적인 척결 작업, 이제는 세계 2대 경제대국이 된 중국을 세계 정치 무대의 최전선으로 이끈 점 등으로 인해 여전히 중국에서 광범위한 지지를 받고 있다.
그러나 더 많은 민주주의를 요구하는 시위대로 인해 흔들리고 있는 홍콩을 비롯해 시 주석은 늘어나는 도전 과제를 마주하고 있다.
이날 홍콩 도심은 바리케이드로 차단됐고, 상점들은 문을 닫았으며, 경찰 병력이 대거 배치됐다. 시위대로부터 사퇴 요구를 받아 온 캐리 람 행정장관은 베이징에서 열린 열병식에 참석했다.
시 주석이 마주한 또 하나의 과제는 중국이 영유권을 주장하는 대만 문제다. 중국 정부의 지배를 그다지 원하지 않는 자유분방한 민주주의 국가인 대만에서는 내년 1월에 총통 선거가 실시된다.
이날 대만은 중국의 ”독재”를 비판하며 이는 평화에 위협이 된다고 밝혔다.
중국 정부 입장에서는 티벳과 신장지구 등 까다로운 소수민족들에 관한 문제도 있다. 특히 중국은 무슬림이 다수인 신장의 위구르족을 집단 수용소에 구금한 의혹으로 국제사회의 맹비난을 초래한 바 있다. 중국은 이를 ‘탈급진화 제도’로 설명하고 있다.
시 주석이 마주하고 있는 문제를 보여주기라도 하듯, 이날 퍼레이드는 배출가스를 줄이려는 대대적인 노력이 무색하게 흐릿한 베이징 하늘 속에서 치러졌다.
베이징 시내의 보안은 강화됐고, 공안은 퍼레이드 경로에 있는 주택에 거주하는 주민들에게 창밖을 내다보지 말라고 통지했다.
일반 시민들에게는 퍼레이드 참석이 허용되지 않았으며, 선별된 시민들에 한해 입장이 허용됐다.
톈안먼 광장에서 몇 km 떨어진, 베이징 중심부로 이어지는 한 간선도로에 운집한 시민들은 멀리서나마 이날 행사를 지켜보려고 목을 내밀었다.
한 청소부는 길거리에 선 사람들을 향해 ‘집에 가서 TV로 보라’고 소리를 지르기도 했다.
″톈안먼 광장으로 걸어갈 수도 없다. 여기에서 더 (앞으로) 못 간다.”