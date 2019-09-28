데뷔 30년 기네스 팰트로의 스타일 변천사 (화보)

지금은 마블 유니버스의 페퍼 포츠 캐릭터가 가장 유명하지만, 기네스 팰트로는 십대 때 데뷔한 이래 30년 가까이 여러 장르의 영화에 출연해 온 다작 배우다.
9월 27일 만으로 47세를 맞은 기네스 팰트로의 스타일 변천사를 모아봤다. 어머니와 똑닮은 모습도, 연인이었던 브래드 피트와 똑닮은 모습도, 또 보기 드문 흑발인 모습도 볼 수 있다.
-
Ron Galella via Getty ImagesWith mother Blythe Danner at the fourth annual New York Cabaret Benefit for the Williamstown Theater Festival on April 14, 1985.
-
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty ImagesAt the premiere of "Flesh and Bone" in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 4, 1993.
-
Ron Galella via Getty ImagesWith director James Ivory at the 66th annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1994.
-
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty ImagesWith Brad Pitt at the opening night of "Hamlet" on Broadway in New York on May 2, 1995.
-
Mirek Towski via Getty ImagesWith Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Copycat" in 1995.
-
SGranitz via Getty ImagesAt the premiere of "From Dusk Till Dawn" in Los Angeles in 1996.
-
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty ImagesWith Brad Pitt at the premiere of "The Pallbearer" in New York on April 28, 1996.
-
Jim Smeal via Getty ImagesWalking with Winona Ryder.
-
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty ImagesWith Brad Pitt at the premiere of "The Devil's Own" in New York in 1997.
-
Time & Life Pictures via Getty ImagesIn an amazingly '90s coat circa 1997.
-
Jim Smeal via Getty ImagesAt the "Great Expectations" premiere in Los Angeles in 1998.
-
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty ImagesAt the "Shakespeare in Love" premiere in New York on Dec. 3, 1998.
-
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty ImagesAt the 71st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 21, 1999.
-
SGranitz via Getty ImagesAt "The Talented Mr. Ripley" Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 12, 1999.
-
KMazur via Getty ImagesAt the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1999.
-
Dave Allocca via Getty ImagesAt the opening of LVMH Tower in New York on Dec. 8, 1999.
-
J. Vespa via Getty ImagesAt the 25th annual Toronto Film Festival in Toronto in 2000.
-
David McNew via Getty ImagesAt the 72nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 26, 2000.
-
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty ImagesAt the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 23, 2000.
-
Jim Spellman via Getty ImagesAt the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.
-
George De Sota via Getty ImagesAt the Tony Awards in New York on June 3, 2001.
-
Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty ImagesAt the 74th annual Academy Awards on March 24, 2002.
-
UK Press via Getty ImagesArriving at a rehearsal in London on April 23, 2002.
-
J. Vespa via Getty ImagesAt the Venice Film Festival in 2002.
-
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty ImagesAt a Christian Dior party in Paris in 2002.
-
Evan Agostini via Getty ImagesAt the Music Has Power dinner in New York on Dec. 1, 2003.
-
Dave M. Benett via Getty ImagesAt the premiere of "Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow" in London on Sept. 27, 2004.
-
Carlo Allegri via Getty ImagesAt the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 27. 2005.
-
Michael Tran via Getty ImagesAt Comic-Con in San Diego on July 28, 2007.
-
Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty ImagesAt a Unicef benefit in New York on Feb. 6, 2007.
-
Serge BENHAMOU via Getty ImagesAt the premiere of "Two Lovers" in Paris on Nov. 4, 2008.
-
Gregg DeGuire via Getty ImagesAt a benefit for women's cancer research in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 10, 2009.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty ImagesAt the 44th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 10, 2010.
-
Stephan Schraps via Getty ImagesAt the Bambi Award ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Nov. 10, 2011.
-
Donato Sardella via Getty ImagesAt the 63rd annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2011.
-
Neilson Barnard via Getty ImagesAt the Golden Heart Gala in New York on Oct. 15, 2012.
-
Kurt Krieger - Corbis via Getty ImagesAt the 84th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2012.
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty ImagesAt the 2012 Met Gala in New York on May 7, 2012.
-
Lars Niki via Getty ImagesAt the Met Gala in New York on May 6, 2013.
-
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty ImagesAt the 2014 amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2014.
-
NBC via Getty ImagesOn "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" on Jan. 14, 2015.
-
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty ImagesAt the 87th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 22, 2015.
-
Luca Teuchmann via Getty ImagesAt the 49th Golden Camera awards in Berlin on Feb. 1, 2014.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty ImagesAt the 25th annual EMA awards in Burbank, California, on Oct. 24, 2015.
-
Donato Sardella via Getty ImagesAt the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Power Stylists dinner in Los Angeles on March 15, 2016.
-
Jason LaVeris via Getty ImagesAt the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2016.
-
Fotonoticias via Getty ImagesAt the Elle 30th anniversary party in Madrid on Oct. 26, 2016.
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesAt the Met Gala in New York on May 1, 2017.
-
Nicholas Hunt via Getty ImagesAt the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner in New York on Nov. 15, 2018.
-
Dia Dipasupil via Getty ImagesAt the Met Gala in New York on May 6, 2019.
-
Kevin Winter via Getty ImagesAt the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019.