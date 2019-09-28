엔터테인먼트
2019년 09월 28일 15시 37분 KST

데뷔 30년 기네스 팰트로의 스타일 변천사 (화보)

만 47세를 맞았다

지금은 마블 유니버스의 페퍼 포츠 캐릭터가 가장 유명하지만, 기네스 팰트로는 십대 때 데뷔한 이래 30년 가까이 여러 장르의 영화에 출연해 온 다작 배우다.

9월 27일 만으로 47세를 맞은 기네스 팰트로의 스타일 변천사를 모아봤다. 어머니와 똑닮은 모습도, 연인이었던 브래드 피트와 똑닮은 모습도, 또 보기 드문 흑발인 모습도 볼 수 있다.

관련 기사

더 보기: 스타일 기네스 팰트로

대화