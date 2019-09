그리즈만 사전접촉 혐의 FC바르셀로나에 선고된 벌금 : 39만원

TF-Images via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 14: President Josep Maria Bartomeu of FC Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona present Griezmann's jersey during the press conference of FC Barcelona at Camp Nou on July 14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)

Quality Sport Images via Getty Images MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 12: Antoine Griezmann of Club Atletico de Madrid competes for the ball with Maxime Gonalons of Sevilla FC de Madrid during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC at Wanda Metropolitano on May 12, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)