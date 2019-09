ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. She gives mostly emotionless talks, but on Monday, she shed the stick-to-the-science message and frequently choked up when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations, repeating the phrase “how dare you” over and over in a highly praised address. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)