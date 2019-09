민주당의 난제 : 트럼프 지지자들을 화나게 하지 않으면서 트럼프 탄핵하기

Carlo Allegri / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Stephanie Keith via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York City. World leaders are gathered for the 74th session of the UN amid a warning by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his address yesterday of the looming risk of a world splitting between the two largest economies - the U.S. and China. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)