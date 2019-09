일본 전현직 외무상 "한국이 한일관계 기초 흔든다" 비판

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA via Getty Images Newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on September 11, 2019. - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 11 appointed new foreign and defence ministers and promoted a popular rising political star, in a cabinet reshuffle that fuelled speculation over the prime minister's successor. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)