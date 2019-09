'절반' 일본 정부의 8월 한국인 관광객 통계가 나왔다

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 15: South Koreans hold up signs denouncing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a rally to mark the 74th National Liberation Day on August 15, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. The bilateral relationship between Japan and South Korea has worsened recently, with the Japanese government's decision to remove South Korea from so-called 'white list' of trade restriction. South Korea marked its 74th National Liberation Day today, which celebrates its independence from Japanese colonial rule following the end of World War II after Japan surrendered between August 14 and 15 in 1945. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)