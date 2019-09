류현진 사이영상 수상에 빨간불이 켜졌다

Jim McIsaac via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Hyun-Jin Ryu #99 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is cheered by Dodgers fans as he walks to the dugout after getting the final out outfield the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)