중국이 미국의 관세부과 연기 발표를 환영했다

ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2019, file photo senior US-Chinese officials resume trade negotiations as they meet during continuing meetings on U.S.-China trade in Washington. With the U.S. delegation are U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, top left, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, center left, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, bottom left. At right from top are Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and Chinese officials Yi Gang, and Liao Min. Top U.S. trade and economic officials will visit China late next week for another round of negotiations, a White House official says. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)