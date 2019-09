존 볼턴 경질에 대한 폼페이오의 반응에 웃음이 터졌다 (영상)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked whether he was "blindsided" by John Bolton’s ouster. "I’m never surprised" https://t.co/L1lsbiHxsr pic.twitter.com/RyCl4KV3TL

Mark Wilson via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brief reporters in the James Brady briefing room at the White House on September 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Earlier today, President Trump announced that he has fired John Bolton, the third national security advisor of his administration, over major policy disagreements, according to published reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)