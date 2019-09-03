33장의 사진으로 보는 동맹휴학·총파업 나선 홍콩 시민들

새 학기가 시작되는 9월 2일, 홍콩 중고등학생과 대학생들이 동맹휴학에 나섰다. 230여개 중고등학교와 10개 대학에서 수만명의 학생이 참여한 휴학이다. 학생들은 노란 헬멧과 고글, 마스크를 착용한 상황에서 인간 띠를 만들거나, 에딘버러 광장에서 시위를 이어갔다. 이들의 요구 사항은 △송환법 완전 철폐 △경찰 강경 진압에 대한 독립적 조사 △시위대 ‘폭도’ 규정 철회 △체포된 시위대의 조건 없는 석방 및 불기소 △행정장관 직선제 실시 등 5가지다. 학생들은 13일까지 정부가 이를 수용하지 않을 경우 투쟁 강도를 높일 것이라고 예고하고 있다. 의료, 항공 등등 21개 업종 종사자들 역시 2일과 3일 총파업에 돌입한 상황이다. 아래는 동맹휴학과 총파업에 나선 홍콩 학생, 시민들의 모습.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A student wears an eye patch to show solidarity with a woman injured by a police projectile during a previous protest, during a rally in Hong Kong, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hong Kong has been the scene of tense anti-government protests for nearly three months. The demonstrations began in response to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include other grievances and demands for democracy in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS A secondary student covers one eye reading "Hong Kong" in memory of a woman injured in an earlier pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hong Kong has been the scene of tense anti-government protests for nearly three months. The demonstrations began in response to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include other grievances and demands for democracy in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images Students attend a school boycott rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images TOPSHOT - A student covers his right eye, after a woman suffered an eye injury which demonstrators blamed on a bean-bag round fired by Hong Kong police at a previous protest, during a school boycott rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images Students attend a school boycott rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images Students attend a school boycott rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images)

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images Protesters wearing masks of (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe display a banner during a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a proposed extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - Thousands of black-clad students rallied on September 2 at the start of a two-week boycott of university classes, piling pressure on Hong Kong's leaders to resolve months of increasingly violent anti-government protests that show no sign of easing. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images TOPSHOT - Protesters attend a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - Thousands of black-clad students rallied on September 2 at the start of a two-week boycott of university classes, piling pressure on Hong Kong's leaders to resolve months of increasingly violent anti-government protests that show no sign of easing. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images TOPSHOT - A protester holds a sign during a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - Thousands of black-clad students rallied on September 2 at the start of a two-week boycott of university classes, piling pressure on Hong Kong's leaders to resolve months of increasingly violent anti-government protests that show no sign of easing. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images TOPSHOT - A protester (C) holds an umbrella in the latest rally against a controversial extradition bill at Tamar Park in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on September 2, 2019. - Thousands of black-clad students rallied on September 2 at the start of a two-week boycott of university classes, piling pressure on Hong Kong's leaders to resolve months of increasingly violent anti-government protests that show no sign of easing. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images Students attend a school boycott rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on September 2, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Tyrone Siu / Reuters Students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest against the extradition bill at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu REFILE - CORRECTING INFORMATION

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters School students boycott their classes as they take part in a protest in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters Students cover their eyes as they protest at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images Policemen in riot gear stand guard as a group of high school students gather inside the Kowloon Tong MTR station ahead of a disruption protest in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019. - Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters threw morning rush hour train travel into chaos on September 2, kicking off another day of potential turmoil after a weekend featuring some of the worst violence in three months of anti-government protests. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters A protester is pictured during a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters A protester takes part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters People take part in a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Chris McGrath via Getty Images HONG KONG, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 02: Protesters take part in a school boycott rally at Tamer Park in Central district on September 2, 2019 in Hong Kong, on September 02, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Pro-democracy protesters have continued demonstrations across Hong Kong since 9 June against a controversial bill which allows extraditions to mainland China as the ongoing protests surpassed the Umbrella Movement five years ago, becoming the biggest political crisis since Britain handed its onetime colony back to China in 1997. Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam apologized for introducing the bill and declared it "dead", however the campaign continues to draw large crowds to voice their discontent while many end up in violent clashes with the police as protesters show no signs of stopping. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Chris McGrath via Getty Images HONG KONG, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 02: A protester participates in a school boycott rally at Tamer Park in Central district on September 2, 2019 in Hong Kong, on September 02, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Pro-democracy protesters have continued demonstrations across Hong Kong since 9 June against a controversial bill which allows extraditions to mainland China as the ongoing protests surpassed the Umbrella Movement five years ago, becoming the biggest political crisis since Britain handed its onetime colony back to China in 1997. Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam apologized for introducing the bill and declared it "dead", however the campaign continues to draw large crowds to voice their discontent while many end up in violent clashes with the police as protesters show no signs of stopping. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images Medical staff hold posters as they form a human chain to express solidarity with anti-extradition bill protesters during their lunch break at the Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images TOPSHOT - Medical staff hold posters as they form a human chain to express solidarity with anti-extradition bill protesters during their lunch break at the Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images TOPSHOT - Medical staff hold placards after they formed a human chain to express solidarity with anti-extradition bill protesters during their lunch break at the Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images Medical staff hold posters as they form a human chain to express solidarity with anti-extradition bill protesters during their lunch break at the Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019. - The global financial hub is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images TOPSHOT - A man is arrested at the Lok Fu MTR station during a train disruption protest in Hong Kong on September 2, 2019. - Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters threw morning rush hour train travel into chaos on September 2, kicking off another day of potential turmoil after a weekend featuring some of the worst violence in three months of anti-government protests. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Tyrone Siu / Reuters Riot police patrol streets near Mong Kok police station during an anti-extradition bill protest, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tyrone Siu / Reuters An anti-extradition bill protester receives medical attention after tear gas and pepper spray was used by riot police during a protest, outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tyrone Siu / Reuters An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tyrone Siu / Reuters Secondary school students wearing school uniforms attend an anti-extradition bill protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu