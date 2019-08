홍콩 대규모 시위가 하루 앞두고 전격 취소됐다

ASSOCIATED PRESS A woman holds a placard as people flash their smartphones lights during a rally at Chater Garden in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Several thousand people gather at the financial district protest against what they called sexual violence by the police, as one protester said last week that she had been strip-searched unnecessarily. In another incident, a female protester's skirt became flipped up as police carried her away. Police have denied any wrongdoing in both cases. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)