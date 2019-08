멕시코 술집 방화로 최소 26명이 사망했다

PEDRO PARDO via Getty Images Police officers stand guard outside Caballo Blanco bar (White Horse bar) on August 28, 2019 where at least 26 people were killed and 11 badly wounded on the eve after gunmen trapped revellers inside the Caballo Blanco bar (White Horse bar) and started a raging fire. - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the "shameful" attack and said federal authorities would investigate evidence it may have stemmed from collusion between local authorities and organized crime. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo credit should read PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)