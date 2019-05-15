Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman wears a white shirt, brown layered skirt and nude Margiela Tabi shoes during Amazon Fashion Week on March 23.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A romantic red dress with white shoes during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images Woman in a monochromatic look that includes a white sheer dress with a knit sweater and cream bag.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A bold outfit consisting of a pink blazer, black and white argyle shirt, blue hat and black skirt with a black tote bag and shoes during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A navy jumpsuit, black cross-body bag and black beanie complete this look.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman wearing FEY Minori Yanagase during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A pink-haired man wears a pink and yellow fleece jacket, pastel pink sweater and pants.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A rainbow-haired woman with a gray blazer, black turtleneck, cream layered skirt and cream bag with black boots.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman wears an oversized white and brown plaid blazer with a matching flowy skirt, black turtleneck, black cross-body bag and Tabi flats.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A Fashion Week attendee wears an oversized yellow plaid sweater, white shirt and blue jeans — plus a colorful flower on one shoe.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A many-layered look that includes a taupe coat with a large button on the lapel, multiple shirts and a striped tie.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman in a long brick-colored dress, long black coat and black bag during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A long red printed dress, faded yellow coat and brown leather boots complete this Fashion Week look.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A red and black plaid blazer, white collared shirt and black slacks during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman in a face mask wears a long red coat, red plaid pants and black platform heels.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A Fashion Week attendee wears a sheer copper top with oversized sleeves and yellow flowers, plus a green and copper skirt and black shoes.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A Fashion Week guest wears a blue sleeveless top, hot pink pants, platform shoes and a butterfly rainbow Trump mask bag.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman in a long pea-green iridescent coat, fur bag, short black skirt and white shoes during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman wears a turquoise hat and skirt, plaid skirt, black leather jacket, black record bag and black boots.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images An oversized lavender coat tops a white shirt, off-white tote bag, denim wide-leg pants, gray beret and red printed neck scarf during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A Fashion Week attendee in a green coat, spotted shirt, bright yellow skirt, black belt and boots.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman wears a white sweater, denim high-waisted jeans and a black bag during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images Two women wear silk floral headscarves and long bangs during Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A mix of traditional and modern Japanese fashion during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman in a pink leopard-print coat with leopard-print pants, pink pastel top and green bag during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images Men in roomy pants and cross-body bags during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman wears a long, baby blue shirtdress, a yellow bag and white pants during Amazon Fashion Week.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A woman carries a PVC bag and wears a colorful jacket, red beret, large hoop earrings and white shoes.

Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images A man in a purple ensemble and another in light blue and white during Amazon Fashion Week.

Onnie A Koski via Getty Images A look that includes a gray beret, dark purple shirt, white jacket, python print pouch and jeans.

Onnie A Koski via Getty Images A guest in a furry hat, yellow shirt, flower-print pants and white sneakers during Amazon Fashion Week.

Onnie A Koski via Getty Images The Statue of Liberty makes an appearance on a sweatshirt at Amazon Fashion Week.

Onnie A Koski via Getty Images A ruffled red dress over wide-leg pants, plus a black jacket and flower headpiece.

Onnie A Koski via Getty Images Amazon Fashion Week attendees carry matching silver bags on March 21.