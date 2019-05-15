일반적으로 일본의 스트리트 패션은 1968년 학생운동을 거친 후 1970년대에 들어서며 태동했다고 본다. 베트남전쟁과 핵무기를 반대하던 당시 일본 청년들은 ”이전 세대의 가치들과의 단절을 선언하고 그들에 적극적으로 대항하는 자세를 취했다.”
일본의 스트리트 패션은 저항, ‘하고 싶은대로 하라’는 마인드셋과 함께 해왔다. 주류 유명 디자이너인 이세이 미야케, 레이 가와쿠보, 요지 야마모토 등도 트렌드와 정면으로 맞서는 의상을 선보이곤 한다.
도쿄에서 지난 3월 열린 아마존 패션위크에서도 일본 특유의 오버사이즈 트렌드를 나름의 스타일로 해석한 이들이 눈에 띄었다. 아래 화보에서 확인해보자.
A woman wears a white shirt, brown layered skirt and nude Margiela Tabi shoes during Amazon Fashion Week on March 23.
A romantic red dress with white shoes during Amazon Fashion Week.
Woman in a monochromatic look that includes a white sheer dress with a knit sweater and cream bag.
A bold outfit consisting of a pink blazer, black and white argyle shirt, blue hat and black skirt with a black tote bag and shoes during Amazon Fashion Week.
A navy jumpsuit, black cross-body bag and black beanie complete this look.
A woman wearing FEY Minori Yanagase during Amazon Fashion Week.
A pink-haired man wears a pink and yellow fleece jacket, pastel pink sweater and pants.
A rainbow-haired woman with a gray blazer, black turtleneck, cream layered skirt and cream bag with black boots.
A woman wears an oversized white and brown plaid blazer with a matching flowy skirt, black turtleneck, black cross-body bag and Tabi flats.
A Fashion Week attendee wears an oversized yellow plaid sweater, white shirt and blue jeans — plus a colorful flower on one shoe.
A many-layered look that includes a taupe coat with a large button on the lapel, multiple shirts and a striped tie.
A woman in a long brick-colored dress, long black coat and black bag during Amazon Fashion Week.
A long red printed dress, faded yellow coat and brown leather boots complete this Fashion Week look.
A red and black plaid blazer, white collared shirt and black slacks during Amazon Fashion Week.
A woman in a face mask wears a long red coat, red plaid pants and black platform heels.
A Fashion Week attendee wears a sheer copper top with oversized sleeves and yellow flowers, plus a green and copper skirt and black shoes.
A Fashion Week guest wears a blue sleeveless top, hot pink pants, platform shoes and a butterfly rainbow Trump mask bag.
A woman in a long pea-green iridescent coat, fur bag, short black skirt and white shoes during Amazon Fashion Week.
A woman wears a turquoise hat and skirt, plaid skirt, black leather jacket, black record bag and black boots.
An oversized lavender coat tops a white shirt, off-white tote bag, denim wide-leg pants, gray beret and red printed neck scarf during Amazon Fashion Week.
A Fashion Week attendee in a green coat, spotted shirt, bright yellow skirt, black belt and boots.
A woman wears a white sweater, denim high-waisted jeans and a black bag during Amazon Fashion Week.
Two women wear silk floral headscarves and long bangs during Fashion Week.
A mix of traditional and modern Japanese fashion during Amazon Fashion Week.
A woman in a pink leopard-print coat with leopard-print pants, pink pastel top and green bag during Amazon Fashion Week.
Men in roomy pants and cross-body bags during Amazon Fashion Week.
A woman wears a long, baby blue shirtdress, a yellow bag and white pants during Amazon Fashion Week.
A woman carries a PVC bag and wears a colorful jacket, red beret, large hoop earrings and white shoes.
A man in a purple ensemble and another in light blue and white during Amazon Fashion Week.
A look that includes a gray beret, dark purple shirt, white jacket, python print pouch and jeans.
A guest in a furry hat, yellow shirt, flower-print pants and white sneakers during Amazon Fashion Week.
The Statue of Liberty makes an appearance on a sweatshirt at Amazon Fashion Week.
A ruffled red dress over wide-leg pants, plus a black jacket and flower headpiece.
Amazon Fashion Week attendees carry matching silver bags on March 21.
Big jackets and hair during Amazon Fashion Week.