'여자도 축구한다'는 것을 보여주는 세계 여성의 날 기념 트윗들

전 세계 여자축구계가 세계 여성의 날(3월8일)을 기념하는 메시지를 트위터에 공유했다.
남자축구 만큼 인기가 높지는 않지만, 2000년대부터 세계 곳곳에서 여자축구의 인기도 꾸준히 늘어나고 있다.
무엇보다 축구를 향한 열정에 성별이 있을 수는 없다.
#WeAreFootballers
Football is for footballers #WomensDay
🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ygajASDKgb
″여자축구 경기는 축구 경기다. 여자축구팀은 축구팀이다. 여성의 드리블은 드리블이다. 세이브는 세이브다. 훌륭한 골은 훌륭한 골이다. 축구에 대한 열정은 축구에 대한 열정이다. 축구는 소녀들을 위한 게 아니다. 소년들을 위한 것도 아니다. 축구는 축구선수들을 위한 것이다.”
이것은 FC바르셀로나 여자축구팀의 메시지다.
세계 여성의 날을 기념하는 여자축구계의 메시지들을 모아봤다.
"We need to give girls the same opportunity as boys to live their dreams and be the best football player in the world if they want to be"
Hear more from Finland coach Anna Signeul
Hear more from Finland coach Anna Signeul 🗣️
🗞️👉 https://t.co/0wSZj6O1Jd #IWD2019 | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/dHYweHSUvc
"Thanks to FIFA's support, we believe this project will leave a long lasting legacy"
Women's football in Finland gaining momentum through support from #FIFAForward
Women’s football in Finland gaining momentum through support from #FIFAForward 🇫🇮⚽️❤️👭
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/FuOdRgqPXj#IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/OoEmbF7rH9
We don’t develop women’s football because it’s a ‘good thing to do’— UEFA (@UEFA) March 8, 2019
Or because it’s politically correct
We do it because we believe in it
And because men & women should be treated equally 🤜🤛
#InternationalWomensDay #EqualGame #WePlayStrong pic.twitter.com/EIZ3WG88if
Women's football isn't the football of the future ❌
Women's football is the football of right now ✅
Women’s football is the football of right now ✅ #InternationalWomensDay #EqualGame #WePlayStrong pic.twitter.com/gjlgCRTidy
The Premier League and its clubs are celebrating International Women's Day, showcasing the women and girls who are helping to grow the game
▶️ https://t.co/oT5hm3CKmb#IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/eiix4aUZX0
We're part of a movement. We're part of something special.
HAPPY #InternationalWomensDay!
HAPPY #InternationalWomensDay! pic.twitter.com/UWpz4b2kNL
👋 Hey, #FAWSL players!
💪 Thanks for being awesome!
#InternationalWomensDay
💪 Thanks for being awesome!#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/e13Z6P8hFY
Thank you for inspiring us ❤️ #InternationalWomensDay
Happy #InternationalWomensDay!
A future Chelsea star? It's Beth's dream to play professional football, so @Hyundai_UK introduced her to a few players that know all about it!
Happy #InternationalWomensDay 💪— Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 8, 2019
To celebrate #IWD2019, our players and staff delivered personal messages about the special women in their lives...#YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4biXbdaUuy
Join us this #InternationalWomensDay in celebrating our inspirational #MUWomen! #allredallequal
Happy #InternationalWomensDay !! Im surrounded by strong, powerful & driven women who inspire me every day @ManCity ! What women inspire you?
"Get back in the kitchen? You can't even cook!" 😂
This #InternationalWomensDay, we gave our team the chance to answer their trolls!
This #InternationalWomensDay, we gave our team the chance to answer their trolls! 💪#BalanceforBetter pic.twitter.com/tL7hwKRL76
♀ | Celebrating International Women's Day with @moneycorp! #IWD2019 #BalanceForBetter
🎥 | "We have an obligation to inspire the next generation." @toxtoby speaks of the importance of female role models in the sporting world. #InternationalWomensDay
One club, one training ground.
Welcome, @WatfordFCLadies!
Welcome, @WatfordFCLadies! 🙌🏻#HomeSweetDome 🏠 pic.twitter.com/v6hZYh3RkB
Football is changing...Don't get left behind #cafc #IWD2019 #InternationalWomensDay
We are celebrating the wonderful players and staff @DerbycountyLFC today on #InternationalWomensDay
Check out some of our finest moments so far this season finished with that special day back in September!
Check out some of our finest moments so far this season finished with that special day back in September!#EweRams #OneClub @dcfcofficial @FAWNL @DerbyshireFA pic.twitter.com/Vgy5QmcYEd
Today we're celebrating some of the inspirational women that make football in Scotland so special.
We're kicking things off with @Kerr5Shelley, the first head coach to lead #SWNT to @FIFAWWC qualification.
We're kicking things off with @Kerr5Shelley, the first head coach to lead #SWNT to @FIFAWWC qualification.#InternationalWomensDaypic.twitter.com/AN8Mdy12ZJ
ICYMI: We celebrated #InternationalWomensDay by launching @CelticFCWomen's brand new website
Here are five things you need to know about the Ghirls...
Here are five things you need to know about the Ghirls... ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UqApzisHkz
Happy #InternationalWomensDay from our incredibly inspiring @RangersWFC first-team and academy players
Women play football too.
💜⚽️ @SevillaFC_Fem #DiaInternacionalDeLaMujer pic.twitter.com/yPrJDJ3lE9
💜 Los árbitros y árbitras de Primera División, masculina y femenina, y de Segunda División, darán el pitido inicial de la próxima jornada con un silbato violeta para unirse al #DíaDeLaMujer bajo el lema #PitamosTodos
Egal, was die anderen sagen:
Geht Euren Weg ✊ #Weltfrauentag #IWD2019 #InternationalWomensDay
Geht Euren Weg ✊#Weltfrauentag #IWD2019 #InternationalWomensDay #DFBFrauen @alexpopp11 @svenja_huth #NichtOhneMeineMädels pic.twitter.com/Yc44wraIHP
Be strong, be proud & keep fighting! 💪
Wir wünschen allen Kämpferinnen da draußen einen schönen #Weltfrauentag 2019!
Wir wünschen allen Kämpferinnen da draußen einen schönen #Weltfrauentag 2019! 🔴⚪️ #MiaSanMia #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/KRsjH7pIXX
We celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with the best pictures of #JuventusWomen
🇬🇧 Happy #InternationalWomensDay from the Bianconere!
🇮🇹 Buona #GiornataInternazionaleDelleDonne dalle #JuventusWomen!
🇮🇹 Buona #GiornataInternazionaleDelleDonne dalle #JuventusWomen! ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LbwWC21mJ4
Inspirer, éduquer, rêver ❤️💙 #InternationalWomensDay
#InternationalWomensDay @AdaStolsmo tells us who is her biggest idol.
📅 Today 👉 International Women's Day !
🎬 Is football still a man's world?
🎬 Is football still a man’s world? 🧐
🗣 @JulieBiesmans4 @janicecayman @Daniels_Yana#WePlayStrong#BalanceforBetter #IWD2019#WEURO2021 pic.twitter.com/R8VbVLjCiS
AFC celebrates #AFCWFD along with a record of 41 Member Associations. Thank you all!
Happy International Women's Day 💚💛— Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) March 8, 2019
We celebrate this day by looking at some of the inspirational females taking part in our game today ⚽️#WLeague #GoMatildas #BalanceforBetter #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/EongU2pSkd
3월 8일은 AFC 여자축구의 날이자 세계 여성의 날입니다.
@theKFA는 다가오는 WK리그, 여자대표팀 A매치, 여자월드컵, 유소년 여자축구 대회 등을 통해 많은 여성들이 축구를 보고 즐길 수 있도록 더 노력하겠습니다.