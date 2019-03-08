보이스
2019년 03월 08일 23시 44분 KST

'여자도 축구한다'는 것을 보여주는 세계 여성의 날 기념 트윗들

축구를 향한 열정에 성별이 있을 수는 없다.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

전 세계 여자축구계가 세계 여성의 날(3월8일)을 기념하는 메시지를 트위터에 공유했다.

남자축구 만큼 인기가 높지는 않지만, 2000년대부터 세계 곳곳에서 여자축구의 인기도 꾸준히 늘어나고 있다.

무엇보다 축구를 향한 열정에 성별이 있을 수는 없다.

 

″여자축구 경기는 축구 경기다. 여자축구팀은 축구팀이다. 여성의 드리블은 드리블이다. 세이브는 세이브다. 훌륭한 골은 훌륭한 골이다. 축구에 대한 열정은 축구에 대한 열정이다. 축구는 소녀들을 위한 게 아니다. 소년들을 위한 것도 아니다. 축구는 축구선수들을 위한 것이다.”

이것은 FC바르셀로나 여자축구팀의 메시지다.

세계 여성의 날을 기념하는 여자축구계의 메시지들을 모아봤다.

  •
    허완 뉴스에디터, 허프포스트코리아 wan.heo@huffpost.kr
더 보기: 스포츠 여성 축구 여자축구

대화