미국 게티이미지가 꼽은 2018 올해의 사진들 (화보)

David McNew via Getty Images MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Embers falls from burning palms and the sun is obscured by smoke as flames close in on a house at the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Poppies are dropped as brokers and underwriters line the balconies and escalators of the Lloyd's of London building during a service of Remembrance on November 9, 2018 in London, England. The service at Lloyd's is observed with the ringing of the Lutine Bell, the laying of wreaths before the Book of Remembrance and a two minute silence. The armistice ending the First World War between the Allies and Germany was signed at CompiÃ¨gne, France on eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month - 11am on the 11th November 1918. Remembrance Day will be commemorated with special attention payed to this year's centenary (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Mark Wallheiser via Getty Images TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 06: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum casts his ballot with his four-year-old twins Caroline, left, and Jackson on Election Day on November 6, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. Gillum is facing off in a close race against Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images JUCHITAN DE ZARAGOZA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 01: Members of the Central American caravan head out at dawn for their next destination on November 01, 2018 in Juchitan de Zaragoza, Mexico. The group of migrants, many of them fleeing violence in their home countries, took a rest day on Wednesday and resumed their journey towards the United States border on Thursday. As fatigue from the heat, distance and poor sanitary conditions has set in, the numbers of people participating in the trek has slowly dwindled but a significant group are still determined to get to the United States. On Monday an official said that the Pentagon will deploy up to 5,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to prevent members of the migrant caravan from illegally entering the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images WACO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) asks people to raise their hands if they have already voted during a campaign stop at the John Knox Memorial Center at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame October 31, 2018 in Waco, Texas. With less than a week before Election Day, O'Rourke is driving across the state in his race against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images SANTIAGO NILTEPEC, MEXICO - OCTOBER 29: Some of the thousands of Central American migrants rest after arriving into the small town of Santiago Niltepec on October 29, 2018 in Santiago Niltepec, Mexico. Following a break on Sunday, the migrants, many of them fleeing violence in their home countries, resumed their march towards the United States border. As fatigue from the heat, distance, and poor sanitary conditions has set in, the numbers of people participating in the march has slowly dwindled, but a significant group are determined to get to the United States. On Monday an official said that the Pentagon will deploy up to 5,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to prevent members of the migrant caravan from illegally entering the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 29: Captain Gary Rattray from the Royal Regiment of Scotland attends the annual Opening Ceremony of the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, at the Scott Monument, Princes Street Gardens on October 29, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Members of the Armed Forces and veterans attended the event which marks the start of the traditional two-week Remembrance period. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Mario Tama via Getty Images TURLOCK, CA - OCTOBER 27: Mexican immigrant Vicky Uriostegui, who has lived in the U.S. for 27 years, hauls out water hoses at dawn on a farm in California's 10th congressional district on October 27, 2018 near Turlock, California. The hoses were used to water sweet potato crops and once the hoses are removed the potatoes can be harvested with the help of a tractor. Agriculture is the main economic driver in the region and most field work is done by immigrants. Water policy and immigration are important election issues. Democratic congressional candidate Josh Harder is competing for the seat held by Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Denham. Democrats are targeting seven congressional seats in California, currently held by Republicans, where Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election. These districts have become the centerpiece of their strategy to flip the House and represent nearly one-third of the 23 seats needed for the Democrats to take control of the chamber in the November 6 midterm elections. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Sean Rayford via Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump greets the crowd during a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on October 26, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. President Trump visited Charlotte to campaign for 9th District House candidate Mark Harris. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images DUQM, OMAN - OCTOBER 24: Personnel from 40 Commando, Royal Marines walk towards their objective during exercise 'Saif Sareea 3' on October 24, 2018 in Duqm, Oman. Saif Sareea (meaning 'Swift Sword' in Arabic) is the third UK-Oman joint exercise, and the largest bi-lateral exercise since 2001. The month long exercise involves personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force, working alongside The Omani Royal Armed Forces. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

John Moore via Getty Images CIUDAD HIDALGO, MEXICO - OCTOBER 21: A migrant caravan walks into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border on October 21, 2018 near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico The caravan of Central Americans plans to eventually reach the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel the recent trade deal with Mexico and withhold aid to Central American countries if the caravan isn't stopped before reaching the U.S. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

John Moore via Getty Images CIUDAD TECUN UMAN, GUATEMALA - OCTOBER 19: A Mexican riot policeman protects an immigrant father and child during a clash between police and the migrant caravan on the border between Mexico and Guatemala on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala. A faceoff occurred when the caravan of thousands of migrants tried to enter Mexico after pushing past Guatemalan security forces. The caravan pried open the gate into Mexico but were pushed back by Mexican riot police. Some immigrants threw stones at police who then fired tear gas into the crowd. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

John Moore via Getty Images CIUDAD TECUN UMAN, GUATEMALA - OCTOBER 19: A child takes cover as Mexican riot police clash with the migrant caravan on the border of Mexico and Guatemala on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala. The clash occurred when the caravan of thousands tried to enter Mexico, crossing over the international bridge after pushing past Guatemalan security forces. The caravan opened the gate into Mexico but was pushed back by Mexican riot police. Some immigrants threw stones at the police who then fired tear gas into the crowd. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle via Getty Images PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 16: Justin Norman and Lisa Salle wash themselves in Lake Martin because their home has no running water after much of the municipality's infrastructure was damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 16, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on October 10 as a Category 4 storm, causing widespread damage and claiming as many as 26 lives. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Chris McGrath via Getty Images ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 15: An unidentified man tries to hold back the press as Saudi investigators arrive at the Saudi Arabian consulate ahead of Turkish police amid a growing international backlash to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 15, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and critic of the Saudi regime, has been missing since visiting the consulate on October 2. Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed inside. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: New members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) embrace at the conclusion of their police academy graduation ceremony at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, October 15, 2018 in New York City. 249 new officers were in Monday's graduating class. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mark Wallheiser via Getty Images MEXICO BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 12: The homes and businesses along US 98 are left in devastation by Hurricane Michael on October 12, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. The deadly hurricane made landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Brendan Hoffman via Getty Images KIEV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 12: Worshippers inside St. Volodymyr's Cathedral on October 12, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. The leadership of the Orthodox Church announced yesterday that it is willing to support autonomy for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is currently split between two officially unrecognized branches and one official branch that is ruled from Moscow. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Jack Taylor via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Sotheby's employees pose with 'Love is in the Bin' by British artist Banksy during a media preview at Sotheby's auction house on October 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. During Sotheby's Contemporary Art Sale on 5th October the Banksy artwork 'Girl with Balloon' shredded through the bottom of the frame as it was sold. With Banksy being responsible for the shredding, the buyer has agreed to proceed with the sale and it is now titled 'Love is in the Bin' and said to be worth more than the £1.04million paid. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Maja Hitij via Getty Images TARRAGONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 07: Members of the C. de Barcellona built a human tower during the 27th Tarragona Competition on October 07, 2018 in Tarragona, Spain. The 'Castellers' who build the human towers with precise techniques compete in groups, know as 'colles', at local festivals with aim to build the highest and most complex human tower. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated from human towers built at the end of the 18th century by dance groups and is part of the Catalan culture. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images PALU, INDONESIA - OCTOBER 06: An aerial view of Balaroa village following the earthquake on October 6, 2018 in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The death toll from last weeks earthquake and tsunami has risen to at least 1,558 but power had returned to parts of the city and fuel shipments have begun to flow back. A tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi which destroyed or damaged over 70,000 homes as tensions remain high with desperate survivors trying to secure basics like clean water and fuel for generators. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images PALU, INDONESIA - OCTOBER 03: Destroyed buildings after the earthquake and tsunami on October 03, 2018 in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The death toll from Friday's earthquake and tsunami has risen to at least 1,347 according to Indonesia's disaster response agency as aid supplies are beginning to arrive and survivors are increasingly growing desperate for food, fuel, and water. A tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi as tensions are running high and the police have begun guarding shops against looters while humanitarian relief convoys entering the city are being escorted by soldiers and police. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: British Prime Minister Theresa May dances as she walks out onto the stage to deliver her leader's speech during the final day of the Conservative Party Conference at The International Convention Centre on October 3, 2018 in Birmingham, England. Theresa May delivered her leader's speech to the 2018 Conservative Party Conference today. Appealing to the 'decent, moderate and patriotic', she stated that the Conservative Party is for everyone who is willing to 'work hard and do their best'. This year's conference took place six months before the UK is due to leave the European Union, with divisions on how Brexit should be implemented apparent throughout. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Carl Court via Getty Images PALU, INDONESIA - OCTOBER 02: A man stands on a destroyed car as he views the rubble and debris of destroyed buildings following an earthquake, on October 02, 2018 in Palu, Indonesia. Indonesias disaster response agency confirmed on Tuesday that the death toll from Fridays earthquake and tsunami has reached at least 1,234 people while fears that the death toll could rise again. A tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia's coastline on the island of Sulawesi as people are increasingly growing desperate for food, fuel, and water, while emergency services fear that survivors may still be trapped under the rubble. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Win McNamee via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee surround Sen. Jeff Flake (C) (R-AZ) after he announced he was in favor of a delay in the Kavanaugh nomination process during a committee meeting in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Flake was crucial in getting the committee to agree to an additional week of investigations into accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh before the full Senate votes. A day earlier the committee heard from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. From left to right are Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. In prepared remarks, Ford said, ÒI donÕt have all the answers, and I donÕt remember as much as I would like to. But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.Ó (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Andrew Renneisen via Getty Images Al KHAWKHAH, YEMEN - SEPTEMBER 22: The body of a Yemeni fighter killed in Hodeidah is attended to by a friend at the morgue of a field hospital on September 22, 2018 in Al Khawkhah, Yemen. A coalition military campaign has moved west along Yemen's coast toward Hodeidah, where increasingly bloody battles have killed hundreds since June, putting the country's fragile food supply at risk. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

Alexandra Beier via Getty Images MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: Visitors celebrate in a beer tent on the opening day of the 2018 Oktoberfest beer festival on September 22, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The Oktoberfest lasts until October 7 and is the world's largest beer festival. The beer festival typically draws over six million visitors. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)

Andrew Renneisen via Getty Images AL KHAWKHAH, YEMEN - SEPTEMBER 18: Nurses measure Ammar Khalid, ten months, while undergoing treatment for severe acute malnutrition at a health clinic on September 18, 2018 in Al Khawkhah, Yemen. Khalid and his mother fled fighting from their village on the frontline of fighting in Hodeidah province. A coalition military campaign has moved west along Yemen's coast toward Hodeidah, where increasingly bloody battles have killed hundreds since June, putting the country's fragile food supply at risk. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle via Getty Images SPRING LAKE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home on September 17, 2018 in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Flood waters from the cresting rivers inundated the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Lam Yik Fei via Getty Images HONG KONG, HONG KONG - SEPTEMBER 17: The aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut on September 17, 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. City officials raised the storm alert to T10, it's highest level, as Typhoon Mangkhut landed on Hong Kong. The strongest tropical storm of the season so far with winds as fast as 200 kilometres per hour, Mangkhut has reportedly killed at least 25 people in the Philippines as it continues it's path towards southern China. (Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson via Getty Images LELAND, NC - SEPTEMBER 15: A steeple lies next to the Elah Baptist Church after being blown off by the strong winds of Hurricane Florence on September 16, 2018 in Leland, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm causing widespread damage and flooding across North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Paula Bronstein via Getty Images KUTUPALONG, BANGLADESH - AUGUST 26: A young Rohingya boy waits in line for a food distribution of super cereal at Action Against Hunger - Action Contre La Faim in Kutupalong camp on August 26, 2018 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. A year ago, Myanmar's military crackdown on the ethnic Muslim minority forced over 700,000 to flee to Bangladesh from violence and torture. The United Nations has stated that it is a textbook example of ethnic cleansing. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Carl Court via Getty Images PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - AUGUST 24: Apartment blocks are pictured from the viewing platform of the Juche Tower on August 24, 2018 in Pyongyang, North Korea. Despite ongoing international negotiations aimed at easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains the most isolated and secretive nation on earth. Since it's formation in 1948 the country has been led by the Kim dynasty, a three-generation lineage of North Korean leadership descended from the country's first leader, Kim Il-sung followed by Kim Jong-il and grandson and current leader, Kim Jong-un. Although major hostilities ceased with the signing of the Armistice in 1953, the two Koreas have remained technically at war and the demilitarised zone along the border continues to be the most fortified border in the world. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Carl Court via Getty Images PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - AUGUST 23: Children gesture and shout at the instruction of a teacher at Gyongsang Kindergarten on August 23, 2018 in Pyongyang, North Korea. Despite ongoing international negotiations aimed at easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains the most isolated and secretive nation on earth. Since it's formation in 1948 the country has been led by the Kim dynasty, a three-generation lineage of North Korean leadership descended from the country's first leader, Kim Il-sung followed by Kim Jong-il and grandson and current leader, Kim Jong-un. Although major hostilities ceased with the signing of the Armistice in 1953, the two Koreas have remained technically at war and the demilitarised zone along the border continues to be the most fortified border in the world. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Carl Court via Getty Images WONSAN, NORTH KOREA - AUGUST 22: A man dives into the sea from a platform on August 22, 2018 in Wonsan, North Korea. Despite ongoing international negotiations aimed at easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains the most isolated and secretive nation on earth. Since it's formation in 1948 the country has been led by the Kim dynasty, a three-generation lineage of North Korean leadership descended from the country's first leader, Kim Il-sung followed by Kim Jong-il and grandson and current leader, Kim Jong-un. Although major hostilities ceased with the signing of the Armistice in 1953, the two Koreas have remained technically at war and the demilitarised zone along the border continues to be the most fortified border in the world. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images LOMBOK, INDONESIA - AUGUST 22: A woman cries as they hug each other after they perform Eid al-Adha prayer near the damage houses in Pemenang on August 22, 2018 in Lombok island, Indonesia. Thousands of residents remain stranded at the Indonesian island of Lombok as they struggle to recover from earlier earthquakes which claimed the lives of over 450 people in recent weeks while at least 10 more people were killed after tremors shook the region on Sunday. Muslims worldwide mark Eid Al-Adha, to commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Carl Court via Getty Images PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - AUGUST 21: North Koreans travel on the Pyongyang metro on August 21, 2018 in Pyongyang, North Korea. Despite ongoing international negotiations aimed at easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains the most isolated and secretive nation on earth. Since it's formation in 1948 the country has been led by the Kim dynasty, a three-generation lineage of North Korean leadership descended from the country's first leader, Kim Il-sung followed by Kim Jong-il and grandson and current leader, Kim Jong-un. Although major hostilities ceased with the signing of the Armistice in 1953, the two Koreas have remained technically at war and the demilitarised zone along the border continues to be the most fortified border in the world. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images MOUNT KUMGANG, NORTH KOREA - AUGUST 20: (SOUTH KOREA OUT) South Korean Lee Geum-Sum, 92 (L) meets with her North Korean son Lee Sung-Chul, 71, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Mount Kumgang resort on August 20, 2018 in Mount Kumgang, North Korea. Almost a hundred South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border to meet their separated families for the first time since the 1950-53 Korean War, during a family reunion at North Korea. A total of 88 people from North Korea will also receive a chance to meet their families in the South during the six-day event which starts on August 20 at Mount Kumgang, north of the border between North and South Korea. (Photo O Jong-Chan-Korea Pool/Getty Images)

Jack Taylor via Getty Images GENOA, ITALY - AUGUST 19: The Morandi Bridge still partially stands after a large section of it collapsed earlier this week on August 19, 2018 in Genoa, Italy. 43 people were killed after a large section of the Morandi highway bridge collapsed on August 14, 2018. Thousands attended a state funeral for 19 victims of the disaster yesterday while some families boycotted the event, blaming the government for failing to ensure that the bridge was safe. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Mario Tama via Getty Images CORONA, CA - AUGUST 10: Smoke from the Holy Fire burning in Cleveland National Forest is blurred in a long exposure above an industrial storage facility (BOTTOM C) on August 10, 2018 in Corona, California. The fire continues to grow amidst a heat wave and has now burned over 18,000 acres while remaining just five percent contained. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images CHINAMHORA, ZIMBABWE - AUGUST 04: Ahlia mourns the death of her father as the funeral takes place for father of four, Ishmael Kumire, 42, on August 4, 2018 in Chinamhora, Zimbabwe. Ishmael was killed during deadly clashes on August 01. Latest figures suggest that six people died after troops opened fire on demonstrators on a day after the polls had closed. The election was the first since Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup last year, and featured a close race between Mnangagwa and opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC Alliance). (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images LAKEPORT, CA - AUGUST 01: Inmate firefighters look on as a firefighting aircraft prepares to drop fire retardant ahead of the River Fire as it burns through a canyon on August 1, 2018 in Lakeport, California. The River Fire has burned over 27,000 acres, destroyed 7 homes and stands at 38 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images HARARE, ZIMBABWE - JULY 28: Rough sleepers sell produce by the side of a dimly lit road under electioneering posters on July 28, 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Much of the city's street lighting no longer functions casting the streets in darkness. Zimbabweans go to the polls on July 30th to vote for a new president in the first election since Robert Mugabe, who led the country for 37 years after it gained independence in 1980, was ousted from power last year. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle via Getty Images EL PASO, TX - JULY 25: A man, identified only as Renan, spends time with his son, Nathan,11, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Renan and Nathan, originally from Honduras, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States. It is unclear if a court-ordered July 26th deadline will be met for the U.S. government to reunite as many as 2,551 migrant children ages 5 to 17 that had been separated from their families. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: The lights temporarily go out in the Cabinet Room as U.S. President Donald Trump talks about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with House Republicans at the White House on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Following a diplomatic summit in Helsinki, Trump faced harsh criticism after a press conference with Putin where he would not say whether he believed Russia meddled with the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Chris McGrath via Getty Images HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 16: Russian President Vladimir Putin hands U.S. President Donald Trump (L) a World Cup football during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. The two leaders met one-on-one and discussed a range of issues including the 2016 U.S Election collusion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 13: A Palestinian uses slingshot during the 'Great March of Return' demonstration with ''Fidelity to Khan Al-Ahmar'' near Israel-Gaza border at Al-Bureyc refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on July 13, 2018. (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Sean Gallup via Getty Images BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: (From L to R, first row) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 07: Revellers run with Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the second day of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival on July 7, 2018 in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled 'The Sun Also Rises', involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Mark Kolbe via Getty Images DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - JULY 01: A young girl watches the fireworks display during Territory Day celebrations at Mindil Beach on July 1, 2018 in Darwin, Australia. Every year on July 1, Northern Territorians celebrate self-governance. It is the only day of the year pyrotechnics are allowed to be sold to the public, with locals allowed to set off fireworks between 6pm and 11pm. The only restriction is that fireworks must not be used at Territory Day community events, and the noise they emit must not exceed 115 decibels. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Anthony Devlin via Getty Images STALYBRIDGE, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on June 26, 2018 in Stalybridge, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Kevin Frayer via Getty Images ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA - JUNE 22: A Mongolian Shaman or Buu, runs as he emerges on fire while taking part with others in a fire ritual meant to summon spirits to mark the period of the Summer Solstice in the grasslands on June 22, 2018 outside Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Banned for 70 years under Communist rule, shamanism has seen a resurgence in Mongolia since 1992, when the ancient practice became protected by the country's Constitution. Known as Tengrism, in which Shamans channel ancestral spirits, it is widely regarded as Mongolia's national religion and part of its indigenous identity. Shamans, it is believed, are chosen by their ancestral spirits to serve as a bridge to the living world; a conduit to provide healing, knowledge, and advice. Mongolia shamanism emerged from the grasslands thousands of years before Chinggis Khan founded the Mongol empire and has evolved with rituals in worship of nature and the eternal blue sky. Modern-day Shamans are more typically consulted for advice in business deals, illness, or personal difficulties. Shamans employ tools, including headdresses and mouth harps, to induce trances for the spirits to use their bodies and voices. While there are no official numbers, it is believed there are over 10,000 Shamans in Mongolia, and many have formed unions, organizations, and collectives. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

John Moore via Getty Images MCALLEN, TX - JUNE 12: A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images TOPSHOT - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald Trump leave following a signing ceremony during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images OCONGATE, PERU - MAY 29: Pablitos descend the mountain after a ceremony during the annual Qoyllur Rit'i festival on May 29, 2018 in Ocongate, Peru. Every year, since 1783 in the Sinakara Valley at the foot of Mt Ausagante, the Qoyllur Rit'i, or 'Snow and Star' festival draws tens of thousands of pilgrims from across the Peruvian Andes and beyond to what is the biggest religious gathering of its kind. Since 1780 the event merged into a mosaic of indigenous, pagan and Catholic worship when an image of Jesus appeared on a boulder after the death of a young shepherd. The Qoyllur Rit'i is however under threat, and it's meaning, like the ice that caps on mountain tops above the valley are changing. A warmer climate is melting much of the 'sacred' Qolqepunku's glaciers. Previously the rituals that were undertaken on the ice, in areas allocated to the many different delegations often take place only on the rocky slopes left behind as the ice sheets retreat up the mountain. Ice blocks that are believed to hold special healing properties would be carved and carried back down the slope and to their communities, a ritual that these days is prevented by the 'Pablitos', or guardians of the Qoyllur Rit'i. The 'festival' is more than just three days of music and dance, it is a celebration of the planet and people's connection with the land. In these harsh environments the elements that indigenous communities worship at events like the Qoyllur Rit'i and allow them to survive, are disappearing. The United Nations suggested that rising temperatures are the main cause of receding glaciers across the world. In a study by the Peruvian government, it found that it's country's glaciers had shrunk by more than 20 per cent over a 30 year period. It has been predicted by The National Commission on Climate Change that Peru could lose all its glaciers below 18,000 feet and that within 40 years, they may all be gone. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer via Getty Images NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, May 29, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier in the day, President Trump held a fundraising event in support of Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is running for a U.S. Senate seat against former two-term Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat. They are competing for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who declined to run for a third term. Recent polling indicates a close race between Blackburn and Bredesen. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 26: Yes voters celebrate as the result of the Irish referendum on the 8th amendment concerning the country's abortion laws is declared at Dublin Castle on May 26, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland has voted in favour of overturning the abortion ban by 66.4% to 33.6%, which is a 'resounding' victory for the yes campaign. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Chris McGrath via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: People wearing wedding dresses attend a royal wedding street party to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Wilton Way Hackney street party on May 19, 2018 in London, England. The marriage of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle is being held in Windsor today at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Mario Tama via Getty Images HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HI - MAY 15: People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 14: A wounded Palestinian women is carried from the border fence with Israel as mass demonstrations at the fence continue on May 14, 2018 in Gaza City, Gaza. Israeli soldiers killed at least 41 Palestinians and wounded over a thousand as the demonstrations coincided with the controversial opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. This marks the deadliest day of violence in Gaza since 2014. Gaza's Hamas rulers have vowed that the marches will continue until the decade-old Israeli blockade of the territory is lifted. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - MAY 10: Supporters of Mahathir Mohamad, chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope), wait for Mohamed to be sworn in as Malaysian prime minister, outside the National Palace 'Istana Negara' on May 10, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia's opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad claimed victory over Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling coalition Barisan National and set to become the world's oldest elected leader after Wednesday's general election where millions of Malaysians headed to the polls. The election has been one of the most fiercely contested race in Malaysia's history which resulted in a shocking victory as 92-year-old Mahathir made a comeback from retirement to take on his former protege Najib, who has been embroiled in a massive corruption scandal. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Mario Tama via Getty Images HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HI - MAY 09: Stars shine above as a plume rises from the Halemaumau crater, illuminated by glow from the crater's lava lake, within the Kilauea volcano summit at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 9, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities, leading officials to order 1,700 to evacuate. Officials have confirmed 26 homes have now been destroyed by lava in Leilani Estates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Matt Cardy via Getty Images PENRYN, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Engineered Arts prosthetic expert Mike Humphrey checks on Fred a recently completed Mesmer robot that was built at the company's headquarters in Penryn on May 9, 2018 in Cornwall, England. Founded in 2004, the Cornish company operating from an industrial unit near Falmouth, is a world leader in life sized commercial available humanoid robots for entertainment, information, education and research. The company has successfully sold its the fully interactive and multilingual RoboThespian robot around the world to science centres, theme parks and visitor attractions, and also to academic and commercial research groups where they are used as research and development platforms. However, more recently the company has been building a range of lifelike bio-mechanical Mesmer robots. Built on the sensors and the extensive software framework already developed for RoboThespian, the Mesmer robots can offer some of the smartest animatronics on the market, giving extensive interaction but can also move very smoothly, quietly and naturally too. Developed using Engineered Arts own animation software 'Virtual Robot', Mesmer characters can be fictional, or faithful recreations of real-world people with accuracy possible to the last pore or finest of hairs.(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

David McNew via Getty Images TIJUANA, MEXICO - APRIL 29: People climb a section of border fence to look toward supporters in the U.S. as members of a caravan of Central American asylum seekers arrive to a rally on April 29, 2018 in Tijuana, Baja California Norte, Mexico. More than 300 immigrants, the remnants of a caravan of Central Americans that journeyed across Mexico to ask for asylum in the United States, have reached the border to apply for legal entry. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 27: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shake hands over the military demarcation line upon meeting for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images DRAKETOWN, GA - APRIL 21: Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in the US, hold a swastika burning after a rally on April 21, 2018 in Draketown, Georgia. Community members had opposed the rally in Newnan and came out to embrace racial unity in the small Georgia town. Fearing a repeat of the violence that broke out after Charlottesville, hundreds of police officers were stationed in the town during the rally in an attempt to keep the anti racist protesters and neo-Nazi groups separated. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Yana Paskova via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) arrives at the United States District Court Southern District of New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal attorney and confidante, April 16, 2018 in New York City. Cohen and lawyers representing President Trump are asking the court to block Justice Department officials from reading documents and materials related to his Cohen's relationship with President Trump that they believe should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Officials with the FBI, armed with a search warrant, raided Cohen's office and two private residences last week. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Yana Paskova via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, takes a call near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Communications Director Hope Hicks on her last day of work at the White House before he departs March 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Ohio to deliver a speech on infrastructure before continuing on to Palm Beach for the Easter holiday weekend. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Wang He via Getty Images UNSPECIFIED, CHINA - MARCH 28: (CHINA OUT) Wangguocheng 54, from Qiang walks on the path on March 28, 2018 in Wenchuan County Radish village, Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China. This is a Qiang mountain village, which has a history of 4000 years. After the May 12, 2008 earthquake, 226 houses were damaged and 42 people died. The earthquake changed the water system, and the stockade was especially short of water. In 2010, the residents moved into their new houses. Now the source of income for the residents of radish village is due to the development of fruit planting and tourism. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)

Kevin Frayer via Getty Images BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 20: Members of a band from the People's Liberation Army leave following a speech by China's President Xi Jinping after the closing session of the National People's Congress at The Great Hall Of The People on March 20, 2018 in Beijing, China. The annual gathering of Chinese lawmakers concluded with a nationalistic speech by president Xi Jinping, his first public address since the abolishment of term limits marked the beginning of his indefinite rule. Xi spoke confidently of China's determination to take its place in the world, and gave the strongest sign in decades that the Communist government wants to bring Taiwan back under Beijing's control. Xi warned that China would never allow 'one inch' of territory to be separated from it, and said any attempts to split China will receive 'the punishment of history'. The denunciation appeared to be aimed at the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act this week that allows high-level U.S. visits to Taiwan. Xi's speech earned wide applause from the nearly 3,000 loyal delegates at the National People's Congress, which voted earlier this month to amend the constitution to allow the 64-year old Xi the possibility of being a 'leader for life'. The concentration of virtually unchecked power has stirred worries of China's return to an era of autocratic rule not seen since Mao Zedong. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images SALISBURY, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Police officers in forensics suits and protective masks work at the scene of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on March 13, 2018 in Salisbury, England. British Prime Minister Theresa May has given the Russian government a deadline of midnight tonight to explain why a nerve agent of Russian origin was used in the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Skripal who was granted refuge in the UK following a 'spy swap' between the US and Russia in 2010 and his daughter remain critically ill after being attacked with a nerve agent. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Kevin Frayer via Getty Images TONGREN, CHINA - MARCH 01: Tibetan girls joke as they eat ice cream at the Rongwo Monastery during Monlam or the Great Prayer, on March 1, 2018 in Tongren, also known as Rebkong, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai, China. Monlam or the Great Prayer is the most important prayer event for many Tibetan Buddhists. Pilgrims and worshippers join prayers, teachings and rituals at the monasteries of the Gelug or Yellow Hat, school of Tibetan Buddhism to pray for long life, peace and harmony. An enormous scroll-painting or thangka is carried and unrolled as an offering to Buddha. Monlam begins after the Lunar New Year and lasts for up to two weeks across the ethnic Tibetan regions of western China. Despite accusations of religious repression, China's atheist government claims that Tibetans are free to practise their beliefs and says several faiths are protected by the country's constitution. However, followers of Tibetan Buddhism must adhere to restrictions and controls imposed by a central government wary of the religion's politicization. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Kevin Frayer via Getty Images TONGREN, CHINA - MARCH 01: Tibetan Buddhist Monks of the Gelug or Yellow Hat school carry a rolled up giant thangka before unfurling it on a mountain side at the Rongwo Monastery during Monlam or the Great Prayer, on March 1, 2018 in Tongren, also known as Rebkong, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai, China. Monlam or the Great Prayer is the most important prayer event for many Tibetan Buddhists. Pilgrims and worshippers join prayers, teachings and rituals at the monasteries of the Gelug or Yellow Hat, school of Tibetan Buddhism to pray for long life, peace and harmony. An enormous scroll-painting or thangka is carried and unrolled as an offering to Buddha. Monlam begins after the Lunar New Year and lasts for up to two weeks across the ethnic Tibetan regions of western China. Despite accusations of religious repression, China's atheist government claims that Tibetans are free to practise their beliefs and says several faiths are protected by the country's constitution. However, followers of Tibetan Buddhism must adhere to restrictions and controls imposed by a central government wary of the religion's politicization. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Billy H.C. Kwok via Getty Images PINGXI, TAIWAN - MARCH 2: Tourists release sky lantern during the Pingxi lantern festival on March 2, 2018 in Pingxi, Taiwan. Pingxi, a Taiwanese district known for its old train tracks and lantern launchings, hosts the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival annually to celebrate the last day of the Lunar New Year by releasing thousands of lanterns which each carrying its flame into the night. The former coal-mining town is lined with workshops which helps visitors build lanterns with paper and glue but critics have said the event is has become unsustainable and angered the locals as up to 600,000 half-burnt lanterns crashes back to earth into surrounding mountains. Sky lanterns were invented in ancient China between AD 220-265 by military strategist Zhuge Liang to transmit information and first introduced in Taiwan in the 19th century. They were originally released as prayers for the coming year at the beginning of the spring planting season but currently only allowed by the government to release of sky lanterns at the rural district in New Taipei. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 1: A woman crosses the street against the backdrop of the John Stewart painted mural dedicated to the men, women and children who lost their lives on the Titanic on March 1, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The mural is dwarfed by a nearby loyalist mural on the Newtownards road, a stark reminder of the still prominent paramilitary murals which depict and glorify gunmen. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images NEWFOUNDLAND, PA - FEBRUARY 28: A woman holds an AR-15 rifle during a ceremony at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary on February 28, 2018 in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. The controversial church, which is led by the son of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, believes the AR-15 symbolizes the 'rod of iron' in the biblical book of Revelation, and it has encouraged couples to bring the weapons to a 'commitment ceremony' or 'Perfection Stage Book of Life Registration Blessing'. Officials in the rural area in the Pocono Mountains have reportedly told elementary school parents that their children will be relocated on Wednesday to accommodate the AR-15 ceremony. The semiautomatic rifles are similar to the weapon used in a Florida high school shooting on February 14. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Leon Neal via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 28: A Household Cavalry Guard sits on horseback on duty as heavy snow hits Westminster on February 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Freezing weather conditions dubbed the 'Beast from the East' bring snow and sub-zero temperatures to the UK. Amber warnings are in place in northern England, the East Midlands, London, the east and south-east of England. Scotland's weather warning has been upgraded to red, which means risk to life, widespread damage, travel and power disruption are likely. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle via Getty Images PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Ariana Gonzalez is over come with emotion as she visits a cross setup for her friend, football coach Aaron Feis, at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as teachers and staff are allowed to return to the school for the first time since the mass shooting on campus on February 23, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz for killing 17 people at the high school. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Zach Gibson via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Demonstrators lie on the ground during a 'lie-in' demonstration supporting gun control reform near the White House on February 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to a statement from the White House, 'the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.', in the wake of last weeks shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle via Getty Images PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Maria Reyes, Stacy Buehler and Tiffany Goldberg light candles around a cross as they attend a candlelight memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Yesterday police arrested 19 year old former student Nikolas Cruz in the killing of the high school students. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle via Getty Images PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 14: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Numerous law enforcement officials continue to investigate the scene. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images SOLO, CENTRAL JAVA, INDONESIA - FEBRUARY 11: Participants perform during Grebeg Sudiro festival on February 11, 2018 in Solo City, Central Java, Indonesia. Grebeg Sudiro festival is held as a prelude to the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 16 this year, welcoming the Year of the Dog. People bring offerings known as gunungan, including Chinese sweetcakes piled up into the shape of mountains, which are paraded in the streets followed by Chinese and Javanese performers. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Billy H.C. Kwok via Getty Images HUALIEN, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 9: A damaged building is seen standing at night on February 9, 2018 in Hualien, Taiwan. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit late Tuesday night. According to reports, six people have been killed with hundreds injured. Almost 100 weaker earthquakes were dectected along Taiwan's east coast in the last week. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

VCG via Getty Images GUANGZHOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: Aerial view of a man carrying a shared bike walking through a 'graveyard' of shared bikes, mostly Xiaoming bikes, at an open space of Haizhu District on February 7, 2018 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China. Workers use black cloth to cover them up. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Matt Cardy via Getty Images STRATTON-ON-THE-FOSSE, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: A Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind Downside Abbey, a Benedictine monastery, in Stratton-on-the-Fosse on February 1, 2018 in Somerset, England. Last night's Super Blue Blood Moon was the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: not only is it the second full moon in January, but the moon will also be close to its nearest point to Earth on its orbit, and be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow. The last time these events coincided was in 1866, 152 years ago. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Win McNamee via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump smiles during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Carl Court via Getty Images NOZAWAONSEN, JAPAN - JANUARY 15: People rush forward with flaming sticks as they try to set fire to a wooden shrine that is protected by men from Nozawaonsen village during the Nozawaonsen Dosojin Fire Festival on January 15, 2018 in Nozawaonsen, Japan. The festival is staged by village men of 'yakudoshi' or 'unlucky' ages of 42 and 25 to celebrate the birth of a family's first child, to chase away evil spirits, and to pray for a happy marriage. It takes the form of fire battle between the men who build the shrine, who try to protect it, and the other villagers who try to set it aflame by throwing torches at the shrine. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Matt Cardy via Getty Images BATH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: A fox walks through a cemetery at dusk on January 10, 2018 in Bath, England. Although the number of foxes in the UK is actually on the decline, according to a recent study the number of urban foxes in England has quadrupled in the past 20 years with an estimated 150,000 foxes in England, or about one for every 300 urban residents. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Carl Court via Getty Images YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JANUARY 08: Women wearing kimonos are reflected in a window as they gather after attending a Coming of Age ceremony on January 8, 2018 in Yokohama, Japan. Coming of Age Day is a Japanese holiday held every January to celebrate people who have reached 20 - the official age of adulthood in Japan. Yokohama city, with almost 37,000 people turning 20 this year, is holding one of the largest events in the country. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images,)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images WESTPORT, CT - JANUARY 07: A woman walks along a frozen section of Long Island Sound as temperatures continue to stay below freezing in much of the Northeast on January 7, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. Following a heavy snowfall last Thursday, much of New England is experiencing Arctic like weather conditions with temperatures plunging well below freezing. Some relief is expected on Monday as temperatures are expected in the high 30Õs and low 40Õs. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)