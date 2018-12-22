라이프스타일
2018년 최고의 웨딩 사진으로 꼽힌 35컷(화보)

올해도 많은 사람들이 기록을 남겼다

수많은 결혼 화보들 중에서도 특히 감동을 주는 사진들이 있다. 사진 속 인물의 날 것의 감정이 그대로 전해진다거나, 아름다운 배경이 너무나 멋지게 담겼거나, 웃음이 터지게 만드는 사진들이다.

2018년을 보내며, 올해 가장 아름다웠던 웨딩 사진들 중 일부를 모아봤다.

아래에서 35컷을 확인해보자.

 
  • Stephanie Norman Photography
  • David Clumpner
  • Iluminen
  • Sirjana and Ben of Tinted Photography
  • It's Megan Jones Photography
  • Alea Lovely
  • Barbara Oliveira / Pop! Wed Co.
  • Serena Genovese Photography
  • Cheese N Click Photography
  • Phil Chester
  • Miss Paris Photo
  • Wandering Woo Photography
  • David N. Sachs
  • India Earl Photography
  • Images by Amber Robinson
  • Katherine Elyse Photography
  • Elizabeth Burgi Photography
  • Jordan Voth
  • Tracey Buyce Photography
  • James Day Photography
  • Craig Obrist Photography
  • De Nueva Photography
  • Helena and Laurent Photography
  • Kirth Bobb
  • Studio XIII Photography
  • Pollard We Are
  • D. Park Photography
  • Sara Monika Photographer
  • Lyndah Wells Photography
  • Anna Perevertaylo
  • BG Productions Photography and Videography
  • Callaway Gable
  • Cassandra Zetta
  • Steph Grant Photography 35
  • Salt and Pine Photography

 

*허프포스트 미국판의 35 Of The Very Best Wedding Photos We Saw In 2018를 편집했습니다.

 

