[화보] 브렉시트 '운명의 날'을 앞두고 영국에서 찬반 시위가 열렸다

Dylan Martinez / Reuters Pro-Brexit supporters burn an EU flag during a UKIP demonstration in central London, Britain, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Pro-Brexit protesters take part in a march organized by UKIP and far right activist Tommy Robinson in central London, United Kingdom, on December 9, 2018. The demonstration took place before British parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ASSOCIATED PRESS People attend a pro-Brexit rally, on Park Lane in London, Sunday, Dec, 9, 2018. MP's are to vote on the EU withdrawal agreement on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Mike Kemp via Getty Images Brexit Betrayal March - Brexit Means Exit! organised by the UK Independence Party, described as a cross-party people's rally to show our MPs that the 17.4 million who voted to leave the EU really meant what we said on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The demonstration opposes Theresa May's 'Withdrawal Agreement however is being seen by counter protesters as racist following the appointment by UKIP of the far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson. Make Britain Great Again. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People take part in a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 09, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People take part in a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 09, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Mike Kemp via Getty Images Brexit Betrayal March - Brexit Means Exit! organised by the UK Independence Party, described as a cross-party people's rally to show our MPs that the 17.4 million who voted to leave the EU really meant what we said on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The demonstration opposes Theresa May's 'Withdrawal Agreement however is being seen by counter protesters as racist following the appointment by UKIP of the far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Pro-Brexit protesters take part in a march organized by UKIP and far right activist Tommy Robinson in central London, United Kingdom, on December 9, 2018. The demonstration took place before British parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Mike Kemp via Getty Images Brexit Betrayal March - Brexit Means Exit! organised by the UK Independence Party, described as a cross-party people's rally to show our MPs that the 17.4 million who voted to leave the EU really meant what we said on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The demonstration opposes Theresa May's 'Withdrawal Agreement however is being seen by counter protesters as racist following the appointment by UKIP of the far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

ASSOCIATED PRESS Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the "Brexit Betrayal Rally", a pro-Brexit rally, in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018. MP's are to vote on the EU withdrawal agreement on upcoming Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: A hangman's noose is seen during a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 09, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People take part in a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 09, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Pro-Brexit protesters take part in a march organized by UKIP and far right activist Tommy Robinson in central London, United Kingdom, on December 9, 2018. The demonstration took place before British parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Pro-Brexit protesters take part in a march organized by UKIP and far right activist Tommy Robinson in central London, United Kingdom, on December 9, 2018. The demonstration took place before British parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People take part in a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 09, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People take part in a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 09, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Dylan Martinez / Reuters A pro-Brexit demonstrator waves flags and placards during a Brexit Betrayal rally in central London, Britain, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Pro-Brexit protesters take part in a march organized by UKIP and far right activist Tommy Robinson in central London, United Kingdom, on December 9, 2018. The demonstration took place before British parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Pro-Brexit protesters take part in a march organized by UKIP and far right activist Tommy Robinson in central London, United Kingdom, on December 9, 2018. The demonstration took place before British parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People take part in a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 09, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images Founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson (3rd L) smiles as he attends a pro-Brexit demonstration promoted by UKIP (United Kingdom Independence Party) in central London on December 9, 2018, as the crucial vote on the Brexit deal in the House of Commons looms. - Prime Minister Theresa May appears likely to lose a historic vote on the Brexit deal she has struck with EU leaders in a crucial parliament vote on Tuesday. Defeat in the House of Commons is almost certain to lead to either a no-confidence vote from the opposition or a leadership challenge from within her own Conservative Party. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images Tommy Robinson addresses the rally after taking part in a 'Brexit Betrayal' march organised by Ukip in central London. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

Reuters Demonstrators hold placards during an Anti-Tommy Robinson and UKIP rally in central London, Britain, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

NurPhoto via Getty Images Marchers oppose Tommy Robinson on December 9, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Alex Cavendish/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Anti-Tommy Robinson Sign on December 9, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Alex Cavendish/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Demonstrators gather for the Oppose Tommy Robinson, unite against racism & fascism counter demonstration organised for anti-fascist groups opposed to far right politics, regardless of their positions on leave/remain on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gail Orenstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images People march to oppose Tommy Robinson on December 9, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Alex Cavendish/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Protester denounces Nazism on December 9, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Alex Cavendish/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mike Kemp via Getty Images Demonstrators gather for the Oppose Tommy Robinson, unite against racism & fascism counter demonstration organised for anti-fascist groups opposed to far right politics, regardless of their positions on leave/remain on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People holding placards opposing Tommy Robinson take part in a separate protest ahead of a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 9, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Mike Kemp via Getty Images Masked demonstrators gather for the Oppose Tommy Robinson, unite against racism & fascism counter demonstration organised for anti-fascist groups opposed to far right politics, regardless of their positions on leave/remain on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People holding 'Feminists Against Fascism' placards take part in a separate protest ahead of a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 9, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: People holding placards opposing Tommy Robinson take part in a separate protest ahead of a UKIP-backed Brexit betrayal rally on December 9, 2018 in London, England. The demonstration takes place three days before parliament is due to make the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Demonstrators gather for the Oppose Tommy Robinson, unite against racism & fascism counter demonstration organised for anti-fascist groups opposed to far right politics, regardless of their positions on leave/remain on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gail Orenstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Anti fascist protesters march in central London during a simultaneous UKIP led Brexit protest in which the far right activist Tommy Robinson took part, December 9, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The demonstrations took place before british parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: Anti fascist protesters march in central London during a simultaneous UKIP led Brexit protest in which the far right activist Tommy Robinson took part, December 9, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The demonstrations took place before british parliament makes the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union next tuesday. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Demonstrators gather for the Oppose Tommy Robinson, unite against racism & fascism counter demonstration organised for anti-fascist groups opposed to far right politics, regardless of their positions on leave/remain on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gail Orenstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Demonstrators gather for the Oppose Tommy Robinson, unite against racism & fascism counter demonstration organised for anti-fascist groups opposed to far right politics, regardless of their positions on leave/remain on Brexit on 9th December 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gail Orenstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images)