[화보] 부시 장례식 : 모처럼 만난 트럼프와 오바마가 악수를 나눴다

제41대 미국 대통령 조지 H.W 부시의 장례식에서 트럼프 부부와 오바마 부부, 클린턴 부부가 나란히 자리를 함께 했다.
도널드 트럼프 대통령과 멜라니아 트럼프 여사는 5일(현지시각) 장례식이 엄수된 워싱턴DC 국립성당에 도착해 맨 앞줄에 착석했다.
그 옆에는 먼저 온 버락 오바마 전 대통령과 미셸 오바마, 빌 클린턴 전 대통령과 힐러리 클린턴, 지미 카터 전 대통령과 로잘린 카터가 앉아 있었다. 생존해 있는 미국 전현직 대통령이 모두 모인 것이다.
트럼프 대통령은 외투를 벗어 자리에 앉은 뒤 몸을 기울여 오바마 전 대통령과 가볍게 악수를 나눴다. 지난해 1월20일 트럼프 대통령 취임식 이후 두 사람이 만난 건 이번이 처음이다. 트럼프는 미셸 오바마와도 악수를 나눴다.
클린턴 전 대통령은 트럼프 대통령이 외투를 벗는 사이 멜라니아 여사와 악수를 나눴고, 힐러리 클린턴은 멜라니아를 향해 고개를 끄덕이며 짧은 눈 인사를 건넸다.
그러나 2016년 대선에서 맞붙었던 트럼프와 힐러리 클린턴은 눈조차 마주치지 않았다. 힐러리는 꼿꼿이 정면을 응시했고, 트럼프도 별도로 인사를 건네지 않았다.
고인의 장남인 조지 W. 부시 전 대통령은 추모사에서 ”역사책이 쓰여질 때, 그들은 비교할 수 없는 자질을 갖춘 외교관이자 가공할 업적을 남긴 대통령, 위엄있고 명예롭게 자신의 직무를 수행한 신사인 조지 H.W. 부시가 위대한 미국 대통령이었다고 적을 것”이라고 했다.
그는 아버지의 삶을 회고하며 추모사에 약간의 유머를 덧붙여 장내를 웃음짓게 만들기도 했다.
″그는 훌륭한 아버지, 할아버지, 증조할아버지가 되는 것의 의미를 우리에게 가르쳐주었습니다. 우리가 우리 스스로의 길을 헤쳐 나갈 때 그는 자신의 원칙에 충실했고, 우리를 지원했습니다. 그는 용기를 북돋았고 위로를 주었지만 조종하지는 않았습니다. 우리는 그의 인내심을 실험해보기도 했습니다. 제가 해봐서 압니다. (웃음) 그러나 그는 항상 조건 없는 사랑이라는 위대한 선물로 대답했습니다.”
″우리에게, 그는 거의 완벽에 가까웠습니다. 그러나 완전히 완벽하지는 않았죠. 그의 (골프) 쇼트 게임은 형편 없었습니다. (장내 웃음) 댄스플로워 위에서 프레드 아스테어(무용가 겸 뮤지컬배우) 같지는 않았고요. (웃음) 이 남자는 채소를, 특히 브로콜리를 소화하지 못했습니다. (웃음) 그나저나 그는 그 유전 결함을 우리들에게 물려줬습니다. (웃음)”
장례식의 주요 장면을 화보로 모아봤다.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images
(Front L-R)Former US President Barack Obama, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, former US President Bill Clinton, former US President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Hillary Clinton sit before the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a funeral service for former US president George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches over to shake hands with former President Barack Obama as he takes his seat in the first row along with former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton at the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seated with former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter prior to the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush greets President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter at the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama holds on to the arm of former U.S. President Bill Clinton as they sit in the front row with U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter during the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for former President George H.W. Bush.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump along with former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama attend the funeral service for former US president George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) (L-R) Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during a state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral December 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) The state funeral for former president George H.W. Bush is held at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) United States President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter attend the state funeral service of former President George W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) (L-R) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter listen as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during a state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral December 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter listen as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during the state funeral for former U.S. President George H. W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) Former President George W. Bush walks past President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton to give a eulogy for his father, former President George H.W. Bush during the State Funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) United States President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter attend the state funeral service of former President George W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT)Former President George W. Bush provides a eulogy at the state funeral service of his father, former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
Former President George W. Bush touches the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) Members of the clergy stand over the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush during his State Funeral at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) Crowds line Pennsylvania Ave. as the motorcade with the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is driven from the Capitol by the White House and on to the state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the White House from the Capitol, heading to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin).