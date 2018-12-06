[화보] 부시 장례식 : 모처럼 만난 트럼프와 오바마가 악수를 나눴다

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images (Front L-R)Former US President Barack Obama, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, former US President Bill Clinton, former US President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Hillary Clinton sit before the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a funeral service for former US president George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump reaches over to shake hands with former President Barack Obama as he takes his seat in the first row along with former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton at the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seated with former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter prior to the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ASSOCIATED PRESS President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush greets President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter at the state funeral for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama holds on to the arm of former U.S. President Bill Clinton as they sit in the front row with U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter during the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ASSOCIATED PRESS The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for former President George H.W. Bush.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump along with former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama attend the funeral service for former US president George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) (L-R) Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during a state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral December 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) The state funeral for former president George H.W. Bush is held at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) United States President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter attend the state funeral service of former President George W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) (L-R) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter listen as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during a state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral December 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter listen as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during the state funeral for former U.S. President George H. W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) Former President George W. Bush walks past President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton to give a eulogy for his father, former President George H.W. Bush during the State Funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) United States President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter attend the state funeral service of former President George W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT)Former President George W. Bush provides a eulogy at the state funeral service of his father, former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former President George W. Bush touches the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP- OUT) Members of the clergy stand over the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush during his State Funeral at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) Crowds line Pennsylvania Ave. as the motorcade with the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is driven from the Capitol by the White House and on to the state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)