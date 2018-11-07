[화보] 미국 중간선거 투표장으로 향하는 미국인들의 모습

John Gress / Reuters Voter Rojeli Flores casts his ballot in the midterm election at Sunueva Laundromat in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/John Gress

Associated Press Donna Anderson lets people know she voted at College Park Elementary School in Virginia Beach, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Associated Press Lloyd Salters, from Stockton, Mo., votes at Caplinger Woods RV & Campgrounds, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Stockton, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Reuters Voter Yvette Pryor casts her ballot at in the midterm election at the Half Acre brewery in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/John Gress

Terray Sylvester / Reuters A sign directs voters to a new polling location where Hurricane Michael destroyed many schools and other buildings used as polling stations in the area in Parker, during the midterm elections in Florida, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Getty Editorial Marta Rodriguez shouts the names of local school board candidates at voters on their way into the polling station while campaigning on November 6, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas. - Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of US President Donald Trump's controversial presidency, with control of Congress at stake. (Photo by Andrew Cullen / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CULLEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Associated Press Kristen Leach votes with her six-month-old daughter, Nora, on election day in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Associated Press Voters wait in line in the gymnasium at Brunswick Junior High School to receive their ballots for the mid-term election, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Getty Editorial Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a polling station in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Today's midterm elections will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress and will set the stage for President Donald Trump's bid to win re-election in 2020. Photographer: Kevin D. Liles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Getty Editorial A voter wears a sticker that reads 'I'm a Georgia Voter' at a polling station in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Today's midterm elections will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress and will set the stage for President Donald Trump's bid to win re-election in 2020. Photographer: Kevin D. Liles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Getty Editorial Voters cast ballots at a polling station in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Attitudes toward the most disruptive and divisive president in recent U.S. history will shape the choices of the 236 million Americans eligible to vote on Tuesday. Photographer: Jayme Gershen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Associated Press Mike Caruso campaign employee Isaac Rheinbolt, talks with a Trump supporter in the parking lot of the Boca Raton Community Center on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Getty Editorial PEORIA TOWNSHIP, KS - NOVEMBER 06: Lance Sanders casts his midterm ballot on November 6, 2018 at Briles Schoolhouse in Peoria Township, Kansas. Voters are turning out in historic numbers to cast ballots, set against a backdrop of a strong economy, immigration issues and President Trump's overall performance. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

Reuters Residents wait in line to vote at a fire station in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

ASSOCIATED PRESS A voter fills out a ballot at a polling place at Lake Shore Elementary School, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Getty Editorial Orange County California poll worker Anahita sets up a voting station at Laguna Beach City Hall in Laguna Beach, California, before the polls open, November 6, 2018. - Democratic strategist Katie Merrill has called California's Orange County 'Ground Zero' in the national battle to regain control of the House of Representatives. Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump's controversial presidency, with control of Congress at stake. About three quarters of the 50 states in the east and center of the country were already voting as polls began opening at 6:00 am (1100 GMT) for the day-long ballot. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Reuters Voters wait in a line inside the Center for Civil and Human Rights, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters Patrick Coleman, a candidate for state representative, walks down the street with signs for himself, U.S. House of Representatives candidate Eddie Edwards, and others, in Dover, New Hampshire, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters Voting official waves people in as voting polls open at the Center for Civil and Human Rights, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Associated Press People stand in line to cast their vote at a public school in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)