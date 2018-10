Pres. Trump: "I got a very, very small loan from my father many years ago. I built that into a massive empire. And I paid my father back, that loan."



Pres. Trump has said that loan totaled $1 million, but the NYT found he received nearly $61 million https://t.co/IzK3E0rLJgpic.twitter.com/BYSlJaTvXX