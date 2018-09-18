[남북정상회담] 북한 의장대를 사열한 문재인 대통령과 김정은 위원장 (화보)

’2018 남북정상회담 평양(3차 남북정상회담)′ 첫날인 18일, 문재인 대통령과 김정숙 여사는 평양 순안국제공항에 도착해 직접 마중 나온 김정은 북한 국무위원장, 리설주 여사의 환영을 받았다. 올해 들어서만 벌써 세 번째 만남인 만큼, 두 정상 내외는 포옹을 하거나 악수를 하면서 친근하게 인사를 주고 받았다.
두 정상은 조선인민군 의장대의 사열과 분열을 받았다. 의장대는 문 대통령을 향해 ”대통령 각하를 영접하기 위해 도열했습니다”라고 복창했다. 예포 21발도 발사됐다. 모두 2000년과 2007년에 평양에서 열렸던 남북정상회담에서는 볼 수 없었던 장면이다. 북한으로서는 최고 수준의 예우를 갖춘 것이다.
공항에서 공식 환영행사를 마친 문 대통령은 미리 공수된 전용차량에 탑승해 숙소인 백화원 영빈관으로 이동했다.
평양 시내로 향하던 길에 문 대통령은 뒤따르던 차에서 내린 김 위원장과 함께 ‘무개차(오픈카’로 갈아탄 뒤 도로 양측에 도열한 북한 주민들을 향해 손을 흔들며 카퍼레이드를 했다. 남북 정상의 카퍼레이드는 이번이 처음이다.
문 대통령 내외가 이날 오전 청와대 관저를 떠나 평양 순안국제공항애 도착하기까지의 주요 장면들을 사진으로 모아봤다.
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Pool via Getty Images
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook depart from their residence on their way to North Korea on September 18, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon will meet Kim Jong-un for the Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and will discuss ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (Photo by Pyeongyang Press Corps/Getty Images)
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
People watch the televised broadcast in Seoul, South Korea, September 18, 2018, of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang for the inter-Korean summit. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
-
Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
-
JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images
People watch a screen showing live footage of the arrival of South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang airport as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcoms him, at a railway station in Seoul on September 18, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang airport on September 18, as the South Korean president arrived for the pair's third summit this year. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
-
Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 18: South Koreans watch a television broadcast reporting the South Korean President Moon Jae-in meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul railway station on September 18, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon meet Kim Jong-un for the Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and will discuss ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
-
Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령 내외가 탑승한 전용기가 평양 순안국제공항에 도착하고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령과 부인 김정숙 여사가 18일 오전 평양 순안공항에 도착해 마중나온 김정은 국무위원장과 부인 리설주 여사와 인사하고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령과 부인 김정숙 여사가 18일 오전 평양 순안공항에 도착해 미리 마중나온 김정은 국무위원장과 부인 리설주 여사에게 걸어가고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령과 부인 김정숙 여사가 18일 오전 평양 순안공항에 도착해 화동들에게 꽃다발을 받고 있다. 2018.9.18
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령이 북한 측 화동에게 꽃다발을 건네 받은 뒤 포옹하고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령이 영접 나온 북한 측 인사들과 악수를 나누고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령과 김정은 위원장이 의장대 사열을 받으며 이동하고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령과 김정은 위원장이 단상으로 이동하고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
서로 자리를 양보하는 문재인 대통령과 김정은 위원장. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pool via Getty Images
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE) North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the Inter-Korean Summit at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on September 18, 2018 in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim and Moon met for the Inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and will discuss ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (Photo by Pyeongyang Press Corps/Getty Images)
-
Handout . / Reuters
-
Pool via Getty Images
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령이 북한 주민들로 이뤄진 환영 인파를 향해 다가가고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령이 공항에 나온 북한 주민들과 악수를 나누고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
차량에 탑승하기 전, 문재인 대통령과 김정숙 여사가 평양 순안국제공항에 나온 북한 주민들을 향해 인사하고 있다. 9월18일.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
문재인 대통령 내외가 탑승한 전용차가 평양 순안국제공항을 떠나 숙소로 이동하고 있다. 9월18일.