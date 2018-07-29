'21세기 가장 긴 개기월식'이 전세계에서 관측됐다(화보)

뉴스1 개기월식이 밤하늘에 펼쳐진 28일 오전 4시30분쯤 강원 춘천시 춘천대교 하늘에 붉은달(블러드문)이 궤적을 그리고 있다.

Marcos del Mazo via Getty Images MADRID, SPAIN - 2018/07/28: A man pictures a projection of a blood moon over Madrid during a total lunar eclipse, the longest of the century and coinciding with the closest approach of Mars to Earth. During the eclipse the observatory ('Planetario de Madrid') has projected on a big screen the total eclipse of the moon. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO via Getty Images A combo of six pictures shows a 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse in Bishkek late on July 27, 2018. - The longest 'blood moon' eclipse this century began on July 27, coinciding with Mars' closest approach in 15 years to treat skygazers across the globe to a thrilling celestial spectacle (Photo by Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)

VCG via Getty Images HUANGSHAN, CHINA - JULY 28: (EDITORS NOTE: Image is a digital composite) The moon is seen above an archway during a total lunar eclipse on July 28, 2018 in Huangshan, Anhui Province of China. The total lunar eclipse lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes, which is the longest of the 21st century. (Photo by VCG)

NurPhoto via Getty Images The moon is seen during the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st Century next to the West Irian Liberation Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, July 28, 2018. The longest "blood moon" eclipse this century began on July 27, coinciding with Mars' closest approach in 15 years to treat skygazers across the globe to a thrilling celestial spectacle. (Photo by Garry Lotulung/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

VCG via Getty Images SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 28: The moon is seen above the Oriental Pearl during a total lunar eclipse on July 28, 2018 in Shanghai, China. The total lunar eclipse lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes, which is the longest of the 21st century. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images The moon over a church in Krakow during the total lunar eclipse, in Krakow, Poland on 27 July, 2018. The lunar eclipse was the longest of the 21st century lasting 1 hour and 43 minutes. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images A phase of Total Lunar Eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 28, 2018. This is the longest total lunar eclipse of the century that shows a blood moon during a full moon. (Photo by Anton Raharjo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rio Helmi via Getty Images MUNTIG, KUBBU, KARANGASEM, BALI, INDONESIA - 2018/07/28: end phase of full lunar eclipse over Bali, taken an hour and 24 minutes afterthe total eclipse. (Photo by Rio Helmi/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN via Getty Images People look at the 'blood moon' eclipse near Roskilde in Denmark, on July 27, 2018. - The period of total eclipse, when earth's shadow is directly across the moon and it is at its reddest, will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, making it the longest viewable lunar eclipse of the century. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Christopher Pike / Reuters Total lunar eclipse of the "Blood Moon" is seen at Al Sadeem Observatory in Al Wathba near Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Barcroft Media via Getty Images RIAU, INDONESIA - JULY 28 : A view of total lunar eclipse seen from Pekanbaru city, Riau Province, Indonesia on July 28, 2018. Totality will last for 103 minutes, making it the longest eclipse of the 21st century. Photo by Ahmad Widi/Sijori Images (Photo credit should read Ahmad Widi / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

KONTROLAB via Getty Images NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY - 2018/07/27: The total eclipse of the moon, which turns red, near the statue of Dante Alighieri. The lunar eclipse is considered the longest eclipse of the century as it lasts 103 minutes. (Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty Images)