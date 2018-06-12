트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장이 서명한 공동합의문 (전문)

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 12일 역사적인 첫 북미정상회담을 마치고 공동합의문에 서명했다.
공동합의문 내용은 아직 공개되지 않았으나 트럼프 대통령이 서명을 마친 뒤 합의문을 들어보이는 장면이 취재진의 카메라에 포착됐다.
이를 바탕으로 한 합의문 내용은 다음과 같다.
도널드 J. 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 2018년 6월12일 싱가포르에서 역사적인 첫 회담을 개최했다.
트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장은 새로운 미국-북한 관계 재구축과 지속적이고 안정적인 평화 체제를 한반도에 구축에 관련된 이슈들에 대해 포괄적이고 깊이있고 진정성 있는 의견들을 교환했다. 트럼프 대통령은 북한에 대한 안전보장 제공을 약속했으며 김정은 위원장은 한반도의 완전한 비핵화에 대한 굳건하고 확고한 의지를 재확인했다.
새로운 미국-북한 관계를 구축하는 것이 한반도 및 세계의 평화와 번영에 기여할 것이라는 점을 확신하고 상호 신뢰 구축이 한반도 비핵화를 촉진할 수 있다는 점을 인정하며 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장은 다음과 같이 합의했다.
1. 미국과 북한은 평화와 번영을 향한 두 나라 국민들의 열망에 따라 새로운 미국-북한 관계를 수립할 것이다.
2. 미국과 북한은 지속적이고 안정적인 평화 체제를 한반도에 구축하려는 노력에 참여할 것이다.
3. 2018년 4월27일 판문점 선언을 재확인하며 북한은 한반도의 완전한 비핵화를 다짐했다.
4. 미국과 북한은 신원이 확인된 유해의 즉각적인 송환을 비롯한 전쟁포로와 실종자(POW/MIA) 유해 발굴 및 수습에 나설 것이다.
역사상 최초인 미국-북한 회담이 두 나라 사이 수십년 간의 긴장과 적대감을 극복하고 새로운 미래를 열어가는 대단한 중요성을 갖는 획기적인 이벤트라는 점을 이해하며 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장은 이 공동합의문의 조항을 완전하고 신속하게 이행하기로 했다. 미국과 북한은 미국-북한 회담의 결과를 이행하기 위해 미국 국무부장관 마이크 폼페이오와 북한 당국자 간 추가 협상을 최대한 빨리 진행하기로 했다.
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 한반도 및 세계의 평화, 번영, 안전을 고취하기 위한 새로운 미국-북한 관계 발전을 위해 협력할 것을 다짐했다.
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to shake hands at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) pose together at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un looks at U.S. President Donald Trump before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) gestures as he meets with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their expanded bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during an expanded bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. With them are Senior North Korean Diplomat Ri Su Yong (top L) and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (top R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) waves as he and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look on from a veranda during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) walks with US President Donald Trump (L) during a break in talks at their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) walks with US President Donald Trump (L) during a break in talks at their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (L) speaks to the media as he walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) during a break in talks at their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) after taking part in a signing ceremony at the end of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un became on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)