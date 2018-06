[화보] 북한 김정은의 어젯밤 '깜짝 외출' 사진을 감상해보자

This is what Kim Jong Un saw tonight when he came to the top of Marina Bay Sands: a flourishing Asian city, with international banks and impressive architecture and lots of electricity. pic.twitter.com/o9cwmKbhIj

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, visits Singapore in this picture released on June 11, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, visits Singapore in this picture released on June 11, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits Singapore in this picture released on June 11, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

Tyrone Siu / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tyrone Siu / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits Merlion Park in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tyrone Siu / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tyrone Siu / Reuters Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a visit in Merlion Park in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Edgar Su / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Edgar Su / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Edgar Su / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Edgar Su / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tyrone Siu / Reuters Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a visit in Merlion Park in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Edgar Su / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Edgar Su / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Edgar Su / Reuters Cameramen run as they film the people waiting for the arrival of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Edgar Su / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leaves after a visit to The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tyrone Siu / Reuters Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a visit in Merlion Park in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, visits Singapore in this picture released on June 11, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits Singapore in this picture released on June 11, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

Edgar Su / Reuters Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su